Terry Stegman pleaded guilty to drug offences in the Gatton Magistrates Court on March 22, 2021. Photo: Facebook.
Crime

Kensington Grove man pleads guilty after cops raid caravan

Hugh Suffell
23rd Mar 2021 10:00 AM
A Kensington Grove man has been fined after police raided his caravan and found drugs and paraphernalia inside.

On March 4, 2021, police raided a Kensington Grove property and detained Terry James Stegman.

Stegman pleaded guilty in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 22, to two charges - possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a pipe that had been used.

Gatton Magistrates Court.
Police prosecutor senior constable Chris Willson said Stegman declared he had marijuana in his caravan and police subsequently discovered 13 grams of cannabis along with a plastic water pipe.

Stegman “admitted he used it to smoke cannabis through,” senior constable Willson said.

Stegman’s criminal, traffic and weapons histories were tendered to the court - senior constable Willson said they showed previous offences in relation to drugs that were “dated”.

Representing himself in court, Stegman had nothing further to say when given the opportunity.

Magistrate Howard Osborne fined Stegman $300, referred to SPER.

No conviction was recorded.

