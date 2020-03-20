Kennel mates impress as Young Guns fire up

DOGWATCH

THE Ipswich Young Gun series blasted off in style last Saturday night.

Four hotly contested heats left a mouth-watering final eight to do battle for the title on Saturday.

A lot of the hype in the series was around Tony Brett’s Hara’s Clyde who ran the hands off the clock winning in 30.12 in late February.

While he would get his time to shine in heat four, it was kennel mate Messy Man who got things started. Messy Man romped home in 30.47 with an eight length margin in heat one.

Greyhound Messy Man. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

Messy Man had a sub-par Auction Sprint Series where he finished five lengths off the winner in his heat and failed to progress in his semi-final.

However, Brett was quietly confident of rolling hot pot Velocity Bettina with fitness and a handy box draw doing the trick.

“There’s no other way to paint it. We thought he’d be a big chance in the Sprint Series and he failed to fire,’’ Brett said.

“It left us a bit worried moving on to the Young Guns and then 520 metre Auction Series.

“I wasn’t down on him for long though. We got him back up over the 520 for a trial after his Sprint Series exit and he went around in 30.70.

“With residual fitness and a good start, I thought he could shave a couple of tenths off his trial time and he did just that - jumped brilliantly, and I was really happy the way he closed it out.”

Brett’s marquee runner Hara’s Clyde saved his best for last coming out humming in the final heat of the night.

Hara’s Clyde displayed customary early speed to burn across from box six and put a gap in them out of the straight, first out first home in the quickest run of the night 30.30.

With just nine starts under his belt and not two until May, the pup is a scary prospect.

His 30.12 run in late February came while Brett was on holidays. Without any work, the dog still posted the seventh fastest time at Ipswich.

As buoyed as the trainer was by the run, he wanted to see him do it in better company and he did just that getting home five and a half lengths clear of Mitch Northfield’s Group Two Queensland Futurity placed Kooringa Lucy.

“From his first run when I took him down to Lismore for the maiden series. I always thought he was going to be my best 520 metre prospect,” Brett said.

“Being so young we decided to let him stay over the 431 at Ipswich where he ran as quick as 24.7. He wasn’t doing it consistently getting himself into trouble. It was pretty clear he was ready for he 520.

“His heat win showed me it wasn’t a fluke. I thought it might be a while until he was a serious dog but he’s put it together quicker than I thought, we’ll see if he can step up again on Saturday.”

The biggest conundrum for Brett was the box draw Hara’s Clyde in seven and Messy Man directly outside in the eight.

“I would have been ecstatic if Hara’s Clyde was out there in the seven alone, but with Messy Man outside him who has similar early speed I’m just praying they aren’t the undoing of each other,” Brett said.

“Neither are real crashers for the fence, so if they both hold their line looking at the rest of the field they’re a good chance of coming over and leading together.

“If we can do that the only two dogs strong enough to get us are Velocity Bettina in four and Stinger Noir in six and hats off to them if they track us down.”

Gun pup rising

REGIONAL trainer Gerard Bowe saw gun pup Hirstglen continue his path to the $420,000 Launching Pad Series at Sandown Park beginning March 26.

Hirstglen hurtled away by six lengths for another scintillating win at the track last Thursday.

Speaking before the race, Bowe said the race was a big challenge for his dog to overcome, jumping from box four with mild box speed he was going to have to rely on his field sense.

He did just that to career away by six lengths improving his personal best at the track from 29.41 to 29.25.

As expected, Hirstglen was only away fairly from the middle draw and looked in an awkward spot heading into the first turn, before switching to the rail and bursting through to lead in a matter of a few strides.

With full fields and stronger class dogs coming his way, Hirstglen is going to have to continue to find ways to put himself in races. But with a run home close to the best ever seen at the track he’s going to make some interstate dogs nervous when the series starts.

Staying trips needed

IT’S been a big fortnight for the Casey Dargusch trained Broich, known as a get back run on dog. He’s been a consistent placegetter at Ipswich for the kennel.

After a superb run beaten a nose by Group Two Queensland Futurity winner Zipping Cosmo on February 7, Dargusch picked her time to step the dog up. He delivered in spades over the 600 metres at Albion Park on Monday.

Not noted as a quick beginner, Broich went straight to the front and that’s where he stayed throughout. He clocked an impressive 35.19, a time that would have won him a Thursday Grade six hundred over the last month.

The kennel looks set to persist with the dog over more ground and he looks a great chance in the restricted class 630 metre event at Ipswich on Saturday night.

Expect him to be pushing forward from box six and giving his rivals a big sight.