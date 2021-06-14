Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hoover sold for $35,200 at the Casterton working dog auction.
Hoover sold for $35,200 at the Casterton working dog auction.
News

Kelpie sells for world record price

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
14th Jun 2021 10:15 AM | Updated: 11:06 AM

An Australian dog now holds the title of the world’s most expensive kelpie after he sold for auction at $35,200 on the weekend.

The Edenhope-bred kelpie, named Hoover, sold at the Casterton working dog auction to a northeast Victorian sheep and cattle farmer.

The previous record was $22,200, but Hoover smashed the record due to his ability to work with sheep, cattle and goats in yards and paddocks alike.

It’s the most money ever paid for a working dog.

The Lees sold their two-year-old kelpie Hoover (bottom left) for $35,200.
The Lees sold their two-year-old kelpie Hoover (bottom left) for $35,200.

Sold by David and Sarah Lee, Hoover, aged two years and four months, was advertised on AuctionsPlus as having a “great natural feel for stock in paddock”.

“(Has) had lots of work on large mobs and is complete package with a cool personality,” the Lees wrote.

Ms Lee said it would be “very hard” to part with the dog, but he would meet with the new owners to help transition Hoover.

“We help transition the dog to their new home so we know he will be happy there,” she said.

Casterton Kelpie Association chairman Rob Pilmore told 6PR the dog was worth the money.

“This one was an exceptional all-rounder, it worked in the paddock, it worked in the yards, it worked sheep, it worked cattle,” Mr Pilmore said.

“It was just the perfect all-round dog and was very well bred with good bloodlines.”

Originally published as Kelpie sells for world record price

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exciting new digital future for Queensland Times

        Exciting new digital future for Queensland Times

        News The QT is set to take another significant step in its 170-year history of reporting the news in Ipswich.

        Multi-talented netballer enters exciting AFLW draft

        Premium Content Multi-talented netballer enters exciting AFLW draft

        Sport The highly regarded wing attack/centre is also making steady progress in Aussie...

        • 14th Jun 2021 10:05 AM
        Student critical after serious incident at Brisbane school

        Premium Content Student critical after serious incident at Brisbane school

        News A student has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after paramedics were...

        MP blames government for USQ job losses

        Premium Content MP blames government for USQ job losses

        Education Despite the cuts, USQ says it is still in a ‘strong financial position’ and is not...