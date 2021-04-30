Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man accused of the horrific attack on mother Kelly Wilkinson has emerged from a coma.
The man accused of the horrific attack on mother Kelly Wilkinson has emerged from a coma.
Crime

Kelly’s accused killer wakes from coma

by Jeremy Pierce
30th Apr 2021 12:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The man accused of burning his estranged wife alive on the Gold Coast has emerged from a coma more than a week after the tragedy.

Brian Earl Johnston allegedly doused Kelly Wilkinson, 27, in petrol and set her alight at an Arundel home last Tuesday.

Kelly Wilkinson was found dead in the back yard of her Gold Coast home. Picture: Facebook
Kelly Wilkinson was found dead in the back yard of her Gold Coast home. Picture: Facebook

Johnston was arrested in a nearby street also suffering significant burns and was rushed to hospital.

He has been in an induced coma in the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital, but has now regained consciousness.

It is now unclear how long Brian Johnston will remain in hospital Picture Facebook
It is now unclear how long Brian Johnston will remain in hospital Picture Facebook

Covered in bandages and with tubes sticking out of his nose, Johnston spoke in whispers to police and his lawyer, high-profile Gold Coast defence solicitor Chris Hannay.

Mr Hannay said his client was conscious and acknowledged the charges against him but was in no state to take part in a formal interview with police.

"We had a brief conversation, but he wasn't in an appropriate condition to do an interview," he said.

"He acknowledged questions and the fact that he had been charged, but he is still clearly not in a good way."

Johnston displayed no emotion when told of the charges against him.

He remains under police guard and is expected to remain in hospital for several weeks.

He was scheduled to face unrelated charges in Southport Court on Friday and is due to face court on charges including murder in June, but it is unclear how long he will remain in hospital to recover from his injuries.

Originally published as Kelly's accused killer wakes from coma

brian johnston crime domestic violence kelly wilkinson murder

Just In

    Just In

      Mass deaths in horror stampede

      Mass deaths in horror stampede
      • 30th Apr 2021 11:25 AM

      Top Stories

        Man critical after head-on collision

        Premium Content Man critical after head-on collision

        News Goodna police are investigating the cause of a serious crash

        Huge task ahead for flood class action lawyers

        Premium Content Huge task ahead for flood class action lawyers

        News Lawyers representing more than 6500 flood victims

        Bradken looks to offload foundry after shutdown

        Premium Content Bradken looks to offload foundry after shutdown

        News About 180 workers at the site have lost their jobs with the foundry and machine...

        Brothers unite with three sets of siblings in one team

        Premium Content Brothers unite with three sets of siblings in one team

        Rugby League Latest brother to play enhances Ipswich club’s family reputation. See how the...