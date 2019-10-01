Kelly trade call no tougher than last year

Tim Kelly will soon request a trade from Geelong back to Western Australia. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.

TIM Kelly's manager insists the Geelong midfielder is "grappling with" whether to return to Western Australia but says the decision is no more difficult than it was 12 months ago.

The 25-year-old requested a trade to West Coast after one season with the Cats, but a deal fell through after the Eagles offered draft picks 20, 22 and a future selection.

Kelly's price has soared this year after he averaged 25 disposals, four marks, four tackles and a goal per game.

The dynamic on-baller also finished fifth in this year's Brownlow Medal, behind only elite midfielders Nat Fyfe, Patrick Dangerfield, Patrick Cripps and Lachie Neale.

It was reported early last month Kelly would again asked to be traded to the Eagles, however his camp his been adamant no decision has been reached.

Asked whether Kelly's call was more difficult after spending an extra 12 months in Geelong, manager Anthony Van Der Wielen said: "I don't think so. Family comes first. And when you see what's going on there, I think it's just a matter of doing the right thing for his family and that's what he's grappling with at the moment - what is the right thing to do?"

Van Der Wielen said he expected Kelly's decision would be announced in the next week.

"He's still grappling with it," he said.

"He's got some real genuine family concerns that he'd like to get home for.

"But he also enjoys playing at the Geelong footy club. So, he's grappling with all that at the moment. I'm in talks with Geelong all the time and Tim all the time."

Teammate Mitch Duncan conceded on Monday "the writing's on the wall".

"If you looked at most people that leave it this long, the facts are kind of there that they usually do try to ask for a trade home," Duncan said.

West Coast's first pick in this year's National Draft is 14, while the Eagles hold selections 24 and 33 in the second round.

Kelly was not interested in a move to their WA rival Fremantle last year.

The Dockers hold a better trade hand again and could offer the Cats pick No. 7 or No. 26 in a deal for Kelly.

Van Der Wielen said, "I haven't really got that far", when asked whether Kelly would be open to joining either WA club.

Fremantle is expected to secure St Kilda's pick No. 6 in a deal for Brad Hill, which would strengthen their position if new coach Justin Longmuir wants to pursue Kelly.