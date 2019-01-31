Keith Urban ready to rock Queensland

COUNTRY music star Keith Urban will kick off the Brisbane leg of his Graffiti U tour tonight at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre to an excited crowd of his devoted home state fans.

KEITH URBAN WOWS AT DROUGHT RELIEF GIG

Supported by Grammy nominee artist Julia Michaels, Urban will play two more shows at Boondall on Friday and Saturday before heading to Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on February 5 and 6 - his last remaining Australia shows.

Keith Urban at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on January 25.

The 51-year-old Caboolture native kicked off the first tour of his home country in more than two years last week in Newcastle.

Fans of the four-time Grammy Award winner can expect a two-hour showcase of the star's greatest hits, as well as a healthy serve of Urban's latest offering, Graffiti U. Urban's 10th studio album, released last year, features prominently in a 27-track set list.