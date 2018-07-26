Keith had no teeth, but Dorothy still fell in love

Dorothy and Keith Bassett celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on July 25.

Dorothy and Keith Bassett celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on July 25. Rob Williams

WHEN Dorothy met Keith more than 65 years ago, he wasn't wearing his teeth.

Dorothy was 16 when Keith, then 18, ventured from his parents' dairy farm near Rosewood next door to visit his future wife. The couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on July 25.

Dorothy, 84 today, and Keith Bassett, 86, met in a sorghum paddock.

"They were over in the paddock and I trotted over, so that's where I met her," Ken said.

"I thought she looked like a good sort."

Dorothy remembers the first encounter with her husband a little differently.

"He had no teeth in," she said.

Dorothy and Keith Bassett celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on July 25.Photo: Contributed Rob Williams

"He had some new ones getting made and that's the first impression I had of him."

They married at Sandgate Baptist Church on July 25, 1953.

"The wedding was two hours late, she thought I wasn't going to turn up," Keith said.

"I got smashed up on the way to my wedding. I was coming up through the city and this big black flash Jag was coming up through the side road and tipped me and the car over. Everybody was in it but nobody got hurt. "I had to hunt for a car to get to Noosa the next day for the honeymoon and I had to put the wedding off two hours."

The only casualty was the bridal party's bouquets.

"The guy that was holding the flowers jumped under the dash board so you know what happened to the flowers," Dorothy said.

"I had to get them all looking nice again and I tried to save them. I did to a degree but they were still squashed."

They had three children, Warren, Darryl and Leanne and 11 grandchildren and 13, soon to be 14, great grandchildren.

The family were often campers and travelled to Lotus Creek Caravan Park every year. Later, Dorothy and Keith travelled around Australia in their caravan.

"We went right around Australia," Dorothy said.

"I don't know whether we have a favourite place, they were all beautiful. The southern places were the nicest, somewhere in the middle."

"The fondest memory was when my kids were born. We can pull together. Happinesses and health are the most important thing."

Keith said the key to a happy marriage was compatibility.

"We can talk anything over between us. That's how everything goes alright. You have to pull together. I don't go anywhere without here and she won't go anywhere without me."