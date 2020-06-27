Keeping readers hooked on exciting competitions

The QT-backed Kirkleagh Klassic fishing competitions at Somerset Dam were popular for a number of years. Picture: David Lems

WHILE regional sport has been the QT’s proverbial bread and butter for more than 150 years, there has always been room for other great reads like terrific fishing stories, guides and columns.

The QT was a major backer of the Kirkleagh Klassic freshwater fishing competitions at Somerset Dam, where dedicated restocking officials raised valuable funds over many years for their community projects.

The Kirkleagh Klassic competitions were among the best in Australia, with thousands of golden perch, silver perch, bass and Murray cod caught, measured and released.

Having the QT’s popular Big Red double-decker bus at the campgrounds was a hit, especially for the kids.

QT papers were even delivered to the hundreds of competitors fishing over the weekend.

The QT has been everywhere.

While the paper won’t arrive at the newsagent or on the lawn anymore, the best stories will still be there – just more immediate on the QT’s rapidly growing digital website you are exploring now.