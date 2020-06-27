Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The QT-backed Kirkleagh Klassic fishing competitions at Somerset Dam were popular for a number of years. Picture: David Lems
The QT-backed Kirkleagh Klassic fishing competitions at Somerset Dam were popular for a number of years. Picture: David Lems
Sport

Keeping readers hooked on exciting competitions

David Lems
27th Jun 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE regional sport has been the QT’s proverbial bread and butter for more than 150 years, there has always been room for other great reads like terrific fishing stories, guides and columns.

The QT was a major backer of the Kirkleagh Klassic freshwater fishing competitions at Somerset Dam, where dedicated restocking officials raised valuable funds over many years for their community projects.

The Kirkleagh Klassic competitions were among the best in Australia, with thousands of golden perch, silver perch, bass and Murray cod caught, measured and released.

Having the QT’s popular Big Red double-decker bus at the campgrounds was a hit, especially for the kids.

QT papers were even delivered to the hundreds of competitors fishing over the weekend.

The QT has been everywhere.

While the paper won’t arrive at the newsagent or on the lawn anymore, the best stories will still be there – just more immediate on the QT’s rapidly growing digital website you are exploring now.

kirkleagh klassic queensland times
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teacher allowed to work after sex videos with pornstar

        premium_icon Teacher allowed to work after sex videos with pornstar

        News A teacher who made graphic sex videos with his pornstar partner that were available for sale is being allowed to continue teaching after being outed.

        QT journo led the charge for kids’ ward

        premium_icon QT journo led the charge for kids’ ward

        News Ipswich Hospital recalls story of journo who led fundraising efforts to start the...

        Dedicated QT reader makes the switch with just one click

        Dedicated QT reader makes the switch with just one click

        News One of our oldest readers isn't afraid to try her hand at digital

        Red bench serves as serious talking point

        premium_icon Red bench serves as serious talking point

        News There have been 28 domestic violence related homicides so far this year.