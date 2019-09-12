Menu
CRUD FILTER: Just some of the filth collected and kept out of the ocean by Paul Bentley's Gympie invention.
News

Keeping out the crud: Gympie man's gift of cleaner oceans

Arthur Gorrie
by
12th Sep 2019 12:01 AM
Cooloola Cove family saving our oceans with recycled rubbish

A GYMPIE region invention, first trialled by the council only four months ago, is already saving the oceans from the scourge of plastic and refuse pollution.

Gympie Regional Council gave a committed Cooloola Cove family the chance to stop ocean pollution before it starts.

Atua Bentley of Cooloola Cove helps demonstrate the cleaner oceans drain filter developed by her father, Paul Bentley and road tested by Gympie Regional Council.
The device, a filter made from recycled materials which otherwise themselves would be rubbish, is the brainchild of Paul Bentley, for whom saving the oceans is a family mission.

"I'm using rubbish to collect rubbish,” he said in May, as he and his daughter Atua helped install them on drains flowing into the Mary River.

And with the blood of Pacific Island royalty flowing in his veins, Mr Bentley relished the opportunity to test his filters.

Gympie man Paul Bentley recycling rubbish to catch rubbish.
Now the results have come in and they are impressive.

Gympie Region councillors yesterday received an Environmental Planning report showing 10 of Mr Bentley's traps, installed in Mary Street, Nash street, near Gympie Central and on Mt Pleasant Road have yielded a 97-day haul of 735 cigarette butts, 56 foil wrappers and packets, 166 pieces of plastic film and 56 items of food packaging.

Mr Bentley, a descendant of Samoan royalty, said his devices are made from recycled fishing trawler scrap which would otherwise go to the dump.

