How to keep your kids safe online

KEEPING up to date with internet trends can feel overwhelming for many a parent or carer, but keeping your head in the sand could actually prove detrimental to keeping your kids safe online.

YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre in conjunction with Ipswich City Council is hosting a free Cyber Safety Workshop for Parents and Carers, in an effort to educate families about protecting their children navigating the internet.

Arts and Social Development Committee Chairman councillor Charlie Pisasale said the workshops were tailored to help parents and carers better connect with young people.

"Issues such as cyber bullying, sexting and identity theft online can be particularly worrying for parents and carers," Cr Pisasale said.

"The internet plays a large part in our everyday lives and the real world consequences can be significant so it is important parents and carers help young people to use the internet productively and safely.

The workshop will be presented by a former online undercover police detective with first-hand experience dealing with child safety issues.

The workshop will be held on March 30 from 4pm to 5.30pm at the Springfield Lakes Community Centre, 53 Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield Lakes.

RSVP to socialdevelopmentrequests@ipswich.qld.gov.au or 3810 6655.