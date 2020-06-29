Keeping up to date with your digital QT

Yes, the Queensland Times print edition is no more, but we know many of you appreciated seeing how the region's best stories of the day were curated in print through our Digital Print Edition.

So we're in the process of launching a new version of it, a special 4-page Digital Edition highlighting the most major stories as they would have appeared in paper.

It's in development and will be ready to launch within a fortnight.

It's one of the innovations we'll be introducing to make sure readers from this region can consume the news the way they want to.

Our commitment to local journalism remains unchanged. We've moved to the platform where most of our readers are, but we're not willing to give up the tradition of page design just yet.

We've seen an explosion of interest in online since the announcement about the print closure.

Hundreds of people have signed up for a year's subscription, taking advantage of the bonus Samsung galaxy Tablet we are currently offering. Thousands across the State have also taken up the offer of a free two-month subscription to trial the online experience.

To take up either of those offers, click here https://www.qt.com.au/subscriptions/premium-offer/ or here https://www.qt.com.au/subscriptions/premium-offer/#tablet-offer.

The QT's first week as a fully digital source of news looks set to be a busy one, with Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding to deliver the city's 2020-21 Budget on Tuesday, her first since being elected in March.

We also have the latest on former Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller's stance on a proposed waste to energy plant for Ipswich, and news on a massive $1.5 billion town centre development for one of the city's fastest growing suburbs.