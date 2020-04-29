Keeping busy, KFC best way to handle isolation

JETS BUZZ

IPSWICH Jets outside back Peter Gubb has played 163 Intrust Super Cup games in his career but now he is laying low, working hard and keeping the isolation fires burning at home.

Gubb took us deep inside Team Gubb to share how his week unfolds.

Monday: I got a call from Ben Shea who is away in Harden, NSW, asking if I could mow his lawn and clean his pool so I drove down to Redland Bay and tidied up his house.

Redland Bay is a nice suburb and it was great getting a bit active after a few weeks away from work.

Ben Shea runs into the defence. Picture: Warren Lynam

Jack Creith from the Jets also called and asked if I was keen for some labouring work on Tuesday.

I finished Monday with 4km run, bench press, and chin-ups in the home gym listening to the Issac John Podcast.

Tuesday: Good to be back at work putting up 1km of banner mesh around a new construction site in Willawong.

I got a KFC $4.95 filler box on the way home and Kailee had cleaned downstairs at home. What a day.

Wednesday: I am not as keen for work today but I think I was a bit more efficient on the zip ties.

Another KFC filler back on the way home. Then 15 minutes of bicep curls and shoulders to make me feel like I am still doing a bit.

Thursday: Last day at Willawong for first grade and I'm working with former Jet Trevor Exton's cousin Jimmy Steen. We're on fire and have five minutes extra for break.

Friday: No work today. Up at 6am and running 4km with my workmate Cailin. I went over to Wade Glass' house to draw the 100 board on Facebook live and have two Peroni beers.

Saturday: Inspired by Ben Shea's 72 hour fast and marathon on Instagram I get together with Wynnum old boy Josh Hoffman to run 9km for our mate Mitch Cronin. I stop at 7/11 on the way home for donuts and frozen coke for my pregnant fiance Kailee.

Sunday: Plan to do some gym and little run tonight because I have been eating badly. We have been enjoying watching old Intrust Super Cup grand finals on the Facebook page.

Attracting attention

IT did not just rain grand finals in the 1970's for Valleys. It poured royal blue at Lang Park.

Goal kicking and charging his way to Maroon jumpers and premiership wins was Ipswich front rower John Crilly.

Crilly kicked three goals in Ipswich Brothers 15-0 grand final win over Swifts in 1967, attracting the attention of Brisbane Brothers and Valleys. From there he did not look back.

"I went down to Brothers in Brisbane in 1968 to start pre-season training but Brothers in Ipswich put a $1000 transfer on me and Brothers said it was too much,'' Crilly recalled.

"I got it reduced to $750 by the QRL but still Brothers thought it was too much so I came back to Ipswich and continued to play for Ipswich Brothers till the end on 1969.

"I ended up at Valleys in 1970."

Crilly would play for Queensland in 1974 and 1975 from the Valleys powerhouse that dominated the era. He played in grand finals in 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973 and 1974, becoming vice-captain to Mick Retchless in 1970, and continued under Marty Scanlan until retirement at the end of 1977 season and winning premierships in four of those five years.

That included the 1972 blockbuster against Easts, with Jeff Fyfe's field goal after the siren rated the greatest Brisbane grand final of all time. Crilly lined up the conversion to win the game from the sideline at 15-all after Paul Gayler's try to lock it up.

The conversion missed and Easts went the short kick off got the ball back and Jeff Fyfe nailed his first, only and famous field goal to win the game for the Tigers 16-15.

The game wasn't without controversy with 35,000 tickets sold at Lang Park but somehow 40,000 allowed in the ground. This meant some obstacles for Crilly as he lined up the kick to win the grand final.

"There was children and adults everywhere all over the sidelines, the linesmen was moving people out of the way,'' he said.

"I had kicked one from the exact same spot to defeat Brothers and put us straight into the grand final two weeks earlier.

"I knew people were around me but not too sure how much of a distraction it was."

A Maroon jersey came Crilly's way in 1974 and he played all three games with the Blues getting the win in game one and then two draws. Crilly was there up front with a Q on his chest scoring a try in game one on debut.

"I played the whole series in 1974 and then the first two games of 1975; we came very close to winning both series,'' he said.

In 1975, Queensland were sure a win was not far away. The Maroons went to Sydney 1-0 up but lost game two and Crilly controversially did not play in the decider Queensland lost 9-8 and the series was gone for 1975.

"I was working for SEQEB on power lines out near Rosewood putting lines back up after a storm,'' he said.

"Valleys coach Henry Holloway had insisted training was going to start in daylight at five o'clock, Crilly recalled.

"I arrived there at training at 5:15 and got told I was dropped to Reserve grade for being late.

"I pleaded my case to Henry and the committee but they weren't going to overrule Holloway.

"Queensland coach Barry Muir said I can't pick you from Reserve grade so I had to sit out the decider.

"I wouldn't say I was happy."

Former Queensland coach and player Barry Muir. Picture AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Crilly was fortunate to play in the time of three super coaches of Brisbane football with Bob Bax at Norths, Ted Verrenkamp at Easts and Henry Holloway at Valleys.

"Holloway was ahead of his time, he'd put some coaches now to shame. He was full of innovation and ideas,'' he said.

Crilly reflects on his time at Valleys and never wanted to play anywhere else.

"They were like a family to me, Valleys was my home,'' he said.

"Valleys had a strong Ipswich connection with Hugh O'Doherty and Al McInness too from Ipswich."

Cooper's stat

THE Blues dominated 52 of the past 60 interstate games before Origin.

Queensland would lose 14 interstate games in a row from the second game of 1975 to the first Origin in 1980. Change was coming.