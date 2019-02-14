Keeping beat in heat for the 'Bait

EXTRA STING: Spiderbait drummer and vocalist Kram will perform alongside his old mates Janet and Whitt (inset) when they headline Hotter Than Hell at Booval this Saturday.

EXTRA STING: Spiderbait drummer and vocalist Kram will perform alongside his old mates Janet and Whitt (inset) when they headline Hotter Than Hell at Booval this Saturday. Marc Stapelberg

NO FEWER than 25 years have passed since a three-piece band from a small NSW town emerged on the Aussie alternative rock scene.

But when the heart and lungs of Spiderbait looks up from his drum kit, he sees more than just a sea of nostalgic 30 or 40-somethings smiling back.

Mark Maher, better known as Kram, will join his old mates Janet English and Damian Whitty to headline the Ipswich leg of the Hotter Than Hell tour, which has been winding its way across the country since late December.

Joining the likes of Shihad and Magic Dirt, Spiderbait will no doubt bring back fond memories for fans who have been around since the early days, but Kram said the band had been lucky enough to accumulate plenty of new admirers along the way.

Following a brief hiatus in the early 2000s where band members pursued side projects and family interests, Spiderbait reformed in 2013, producing a new album and appearing at various festivals - picking up a new generation of fans in the process.

Spiderbait will headline the Hotter Than Hell festival at the Racehorse Hotel next February. IAN_LAIDLAW

"I've noticed a lot of younger fans in recent years," Kram said.

"It's nice to look out into the crowd and see some younger kids in there, along with their parents. Some of them aren't even there because their parents were into the band.

"It's just like when we were young and started getting into retro stuff."

The nostalgic aspect of teaming up some of the Aussie music scene's finest live bands of the '90s isn't lost on Kram, who said he still loved the feeling of "locking in" with his old band mates and socialising with other groups.

"I guess we have all been friends for 25 years and coming back together again we seem to really lock in together well," he said.

"It's still just the three of us and that's part of the magic.

"There is something very special about the relationship; we are so at ease.

"It has been great playing alongside bands like Magic Dirt and Jebediah.

"To be honest they have been bigger than I initially expected, but I think they've struck a nice balance."

The Hotter Than Hell Lineup of Area 7, 28 Days, Magic Dirt, Shihad and Spiderbait kicks off from 2pm at the Racehorse Hotel this Saturday.

For ticket information, visit hotterthanhelltour.com.au