Keeping a Jets-stacked RLI fair

REASON TO PLAY: West End junior gun five-eighth Josh Cleeland is among a number of Jets keen to reunite with old mates and represent their communities in the RLI competition.

The clubs will have their say before the Ipswich Jets line up in a shortened RLI A-Grade competition.

RLI chairman Gary Parker said the clubs would have to consent to allow the stars to take part and reach an agreement regarding the allocation of individuals to teams if the Jets were to play.

“There would need to be a consensus,” he said.

Following the cancellation of the statewide Intrust Super Cup and Hastings Deering Colts competitions, Parker and Ipswich Jets coach Keiron Lander had a positive initial discussion regarding the possibility of the Jets linking with A-Grade outfits. They outlined a process for players to be assigned to squads.

When a decision to recommence community rugby league is handed down by the government to the QRL, the Jets will first determine which players are keen to play for local clubs and if they hold any pre-existing allegiances courtesy of their junior days.

Parker and Lander will then sit down and endeavour to fairly distribute players while making an effort to match Jets with their junior clubs and afford them opportunities to reunite with old friends and represent their communities.

The clubs will then be consulted prior to finalisation of the rosters.

“It will be a consultative process,” Parker said.

“I want to push that. That’s what it will be. It’s not just my ideas or Keiron’s. It will be up to the clubs.”

Depending on numbers and depth, it could be the case that RLI decides to add another team, which might play as the Redbank Bears or another entity. This side would need to comprise a mix of local players and Jets to ensure equity.

Parker said this option could be problematic because it would involve carving up existing RLI squads and reallocating players to the created outfit.

“There would be a fair bit involved, so I’m not too keen on that idea,” he said.

“But one thing we have to consider is whether the numbers will be there. I would say most of the serious A-Graders will remain but a few of the Reserve Graders might disappear.

“Keiron and I are prepared for any situation.”

Parker dismissed rumours the Jets would play in the BRL and said he anticipated 90 per cent of the Jets’ top squad would want to play in the RLI and the under-20s would be ‘keen as mustard’.

Other Intrust Super Cup teams are also expected to have players take part in relevant local competitions but might sit their best 10 or 15 regular players on the sideline for the year to avoid injury.

Parker said the Jets may follow suit. He said it would prevent the top raft of talent from sustaining injury and also ensure the RLI remained as even as possible.

Lander said he did not wish to speculate and plan given it was no certainty the RLI would proceed but he could see benefits in players representing their original communities.

Meanwhile, in an encouraging sign the NSWRL has established a plan for a restart of rugby league activities from July, with this decision to be reviewed in accordance with government advice and confirmed by June 1.