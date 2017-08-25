'Keep those dollars in our city': Business plea to Ipswich

BETTER BUSINESS: Hayley Berg from Gaye's Hair Fashions and Kay Deigan from Shoez With Souls support City Pride.

WHEN you shop locally, you're supporting local families who want you to have everything you need at your fingertips.

It's the attitude of many people in business across Ipswich.

At Brassall Shopping Centre there are several locally owned stores that rely on keeping those dollars in our city.

Kay Deigan from Shoez With Souls has worked hard over the years to give her customers exactly what they want, which makes it a win-win for all.

"It's important to keep that business in Ipswich. We have many older customers who can't travel, so we want to make sure they can the items they want without having go out of town," she said.

"Small business keeps the money in our city, which means jobs for our kids and business owners can pay their school fees, their dance fees, and shop locally too."

Jessica Miles is the Manager of Gaye's in Brassall Shopping Centre and takes pride in the fact that many customers have been coming back again and again for a decade.

"We take pride in our clients, and if you don't support local businesses you'll lose them," she said.

"We employ four staff here, and Gaye's employs more than 70 staff across Ipswich. I love that small town feel that Ipswich has, we have great people, great restaurants, and even better hairdressers!

"I have customers that have been coming here for 10 years. You have to look after your customers so they do come back time after time," she said.

You too can show support for Ipswich and grab yourself a share of $10,000 in Gift Wallets to spend at over 300 participating businesses.

There are still two prizes to be won, with vouchers of $2500 and $5000 to be given away.

Have you got your entries in? You can drop off your entry forms in the barrels at Riverlink, Brassall Shopping Centre, or drop them in to the Queensland Times in West Ipswich.

Every shopping trip you make in Ipswich means you are supporting local business and if you win, you can spend that money at any participating City Pride businesses, so the choice is yours.

Check The Queensland Times Facebook page for the next poll and place your vote to show support for your favourite local businesses and click on this link to see the full list of participating businesses:www.qt.com.au/ city-pride-17/

City Pride - it's all about supporting our local family owned businesses and getting behind Ipswich.