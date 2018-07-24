Keep tabs on council with a QT digital subscription

Stirling Hinchliffe holds a press conference in the Ipswich CBD mall with regards to the Ipswich City Council.

Stirling Hinchliffe holds a press conference in the Ipswich CBD mall with regards to the Ipswich City Council.

In another week in which the council debacle has dominated the news, Ipswich City has copped more criticism surrounding its board run companies, you can read about that here 'Risk of fraud, unusual payments': Auditor slams council and here Tully hits back at Ipswich council claims.

It also brought Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe to Ipswich on Tuesday morning: Damning report sent to CCC as councillors crash event.

But the minister wasn't the only one to have his say at the press conference. Local resident Bruce Mansfield had some strong opinions on the council and the state of politics generally. You can read what he had to so say here: 'What a joke': Call for Ipswich residents to make a stand

Concerned Ipswich resident Bruce Mansfield. Cordell Richardson

If you are a little over the council debacle, we have some great news for you. The Queensland Times now has an exclusive reward for our digital subscribers.

Queensland Times general manager David Box said a subscription now came with so much more than access to the latest news and information on the issues and events shaping our local community.

"We are delighted to partner with Riverlink to give our loyal subscribers the opportunity to win a $1000 Gift Card every month," he said.

"The cost of living is a major issue for many local families and a $1,000 gift card to use on groceries, food or clothing will go a long way towards easing this burden.

It is with the support of our readers we are able to contribute over $287,000 annually to local community groups and charities.

"Our subscriber rewards program will build on this community support by providing a monthly $500 community grant to our winning subscribers nominated local community group or charity," Mr Box said.

"This is a unique initiative which allows our subscribers to directly influence the community groups, charities, schools or sporting clubs that The Queensland Times supports."

And the great news is, if you have a digital subscription with the QT, you don't have to do anything. You'll automatically be entered in to the competition which is drawn on the 20th of each month.

To check out the latest subscription package, click here.

And in case you missed them, here's some fantastic local stories worth taking the time to read.

This group of Ipswich classmates has been catching up nearly 70 years after graduating.

Raceview state School students from the 1940's catch up for a coffee at a cafe in Yamanto on Thursday. Rob Williams

And in some great news for the city, the weekend's Supercars event brought in the big bucks for an economic boost. Read how local businesses benefitted here.

There were plenty of locals and visitors enjoying the action too. Check out who was there in this photo gallery

Shannon Newley, Editor