Keep gender fluidity teachings out of schools: candidate

A ONE Nation candidate has accused schools of attempting to sideline parents and indoctrinate children with ideas about gender fluidity.

Hinkler candidate Damian Huxham said government schools had become "social laboratories for the worst aspects of identity politics and cultural Marxism, with our children being used as guinea pigs".

"The over-riding purpose of an education policy should be to rid the system of these influences and return it to the basics of learning," he said.

Mr Huxham said children were being taught that concepts such as gender fluidity were a "regular, even normal part of life".

"In returning schools to the basics of education it is essential that they leave parenting issues, such as gender, sexuality and other forms of personal identity, to parents," he said.

"Educators must respect the importance of the nuclear family in society.

"They must teach students academic knowledge and vocational skills, supplementing the work of parents, rather than trying to replace them."

Anne Jackson, Greens candidate for Hinkler, said it was important that schools were safe spaces for children.

"Our policies will provide public schools with trained, secular counsellors and inclusive anti-bullying programs like Safe Schools and Respectful Relationships to make our schools happier, healthier places for all students, and to stamp out discrimination and bullying toward vulnerable children," she said.

A spokesman from the Department of Education said its aim was to make schools supportive and inclusive environments for all students.

"Primarily it is up to parents and carers to educate children about sexuality and relationships. However, sexuality and identity is included in the Prep to Year 10 Australian Curriculum: Health and Physical Education, and this concept is described in age-appropriate ways," he said.

"The Department of Education's Prep to Year 12 Respectful Relationships Education Program and Prep to Year 10 Curriculum into the Classroom materials provide resources to assist students to learn about relationships.

"The Queensland Government does not mandate the delivery of individual programs or the use of particular resources in state schools, including those about gender identity."