Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Keep a safe distance from essential workers

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
2nd May 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Urban Utilities is calling on the Ipswich community to keep a safe distance from essential workers carrying out essential works during the coronavirus pandemic.

Urban Utilities essential workers are busy repairing bursts and leaks, conducting critical maintenance, replacing water mains, and maintaining fire hydrants.

Spokesperson Michelle Cull urged people not to approach crews to help keep both frontline workers and the public safe.

“While the world stands still during this pandemic, there’s a whole other world ticking along underground to keep the taps flowing and toilets flushing,” she said.

“We’ve got thousands of kilometres of water and sewer pipes in Ipswich so it’s vital our crews continue their essential work to ensure the network keeps functioning efficiently.

“If you see them working in your street, give them a wave but please maintain your distance so the work can be done safely. If you need to get in touch with us, just give us a call instead.”

Ms Cull said essential works could sometimes cause temporary interruptions to water supply.

“We’ve taken extra steps to minimise the impact of planned works during this difficult time, including doing longer water outages overnight,” she said.

“As a precaution, we recommend you store some water in containers in the event of an interruption, so you have enough water for drinking and handwashing.

“We provide at least three days’ notice to help our customers prepare for planned water outages, and we have crews on standby 24/7 to respond to unplanned outages, such as burst water mains.”

To highlight the important work of their crews during the coronavirus pandemic, Urban Utilities has launched its “Working From Here” campaign on social media.

“For many of us, WFH means working from home, but that’s not the case for a lot of our essential workers,” she said.

“Every day our crew members are working from sewage treatment plants, pump stations, and from out in the field, and we’re proud of the work they do.”

For more information visit urbanutilities.com.au or call Urban Utilities on 13 26 57.

coronavirusipswich essential workers
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        50 things to do within 50kms of home

        premium_icon 50 things to do within 50kms of home

        Offbeat With COVID-19 restrictions easing from today, Ipswich residents can spend the weekend doing recreational activities up to 50km from home.

        It wasn’t love at first sight but they were meant to be

        premium_icon It wasn’t love at first sight but they were meant to be

        News The pair celebrates 60th wedding anniversary today

        Bizarre final hours before teacher’s death

        premium_icon Bizarre final hours before teacher’s death

        Crime Anthony Stott’s final hours before death on highway

        Vets and rescuers plead with drivers to watch for animals

        premium_icon Vets and rescuers plead with drivers to watch for animals

        Environment New data released by RACQ has revealed May is the peak time for collisions between...