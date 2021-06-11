Keenan rebuilding love of game as Jets head north

Ipswich Jets rugby league player Keenan Yorston is eager to bolster his Intrust Super Cup career. Picture: David Lems

Ipswich Jets rugby league player Keenan Yorston is eager to bolster his Intrust Super Cup career. Picture: David Lems

FRESH from scoring his first try for the Ipswich Jets, Keenan Yorston has another reason to impress when his team heads north this weekend.

The former Brisbane Easts, Titans and Sharks footballer is looking to continue restoring his passion for the game.

Preparing for Saturday's latest Intrust Super Cup match in Cairns, Yorston said he went through a stage where he "felt a bit out of it'' playing footy.

He's regaining a new sense of anticipation at the Jets.

"It's good,'' Yorston said, when asked how he was settling in.

"I was playing Ressies there for a couple of games, which I think helped me with my fitness . . . getting back to loving footy again, coming back into the Cup.''

He played for the Jets in round one of last year's Cup competition before the Covid shutdown.

He backed up in two Reserve Grade clashes this season before being recalled to the Jets top side.

Yorston, 24 this year, was previously at Brisbane Easts, also having stints with the Sharks and Titans NRL clubs.

He came through the club's development systems, progressing into the under 20s and with the Newtown Jets in the NSW Cup.

Growing up in Brisbane, he represented the Queensland Origin under-18 team in 2015 after touring Europe with the Australian Schoolboys a year earlier.

The Queensland young guns beat NSW. He played in seven games overseas.

"That's probably the best experience I've had so far,'' he said.

But then his passion for footy waned.

Having a break after spending time in Sydney on his own, he was lured to the Jets by head coach Keiron Lander in 2020.

"I just want to get more Cup games under my belt and then go from there, see how I go,'' he said.

"Maybe try and push to get back into the NRL system.''

He tasted higher level league with the Sharks.

Keenan Yorston is focused on his goal at the Jets. Picture: David Lems

Jets coach Lander has made one key change for his team's clash with Northern Pride.

Utility Jerome Burns comes on to the bench with former winger Jordan Carriera returning to Darwin for a short break.

" Young Jordie is heading home to see his family so that's good for him,'' Lander said.

Having made a strong start to the season, Carriera is being monitored closely by Lander.

"He's a brilliant talent, just learning the game of footy at the moment at our level,'' the coach said.

Burns will make his debut in Cairns, the seventh player introduced to Jets Intrust Super Cup competition this season.

"Gerome is a Toowoomba lad and was at the Broncos as a young under-20's player,'' Lander said.

"He fed into the senior teams at Norths Devils and then spent some time with Souths Logan.

"For whatever reason, he fell off the perch a bit. As a young fella, you can get lost in the system.

"We're very lucky I think to pick Gerome up.

"Gerome is one of those blokes who can cover any position - the backline and the middle he will do a really good job.''

Ipswich Jets rugby league coach Keiron Lander. Picture: David Lems

Having played Northern Pride in Cairns before, Lander knows the benefits and challenges of the latest game contested since 2010.

The Jets take off on Saturday morning to complete preparations for the 5.30pm game at Barlow Park.

"Climate wise, at this time of the year, it's a good trip up to Cairns,'' he said.

"But it can be a daunting trip. They (Northern Pride) have had a reputation for a long time.

"They are a bit hard to beat at home. I think in my career, I only would have beaten them a couple of times up there so it's an exciting task that's for sure.

"We'll go up and enjoy the sun and go up to get a job done really.''

Langer said such trips were excellent for bonding.

"You spend time side-by-side with blokes that you get to know a bit better, where they come from, their habits, their eating patterns and all those sorts of things.

"You can learn a lot from them and they can at least look at a different side of preparation too.''

Ipswich Jets back Keenan Yorston worked hard before scoring a try against Souths in last weekend’s Intrust Super Cup match at the North Ipswich Reserve. Picture: Cameron Stallard/QRL

For Yorston, the trip north is a chance to strengthen ties with a number of his new state league teammates.

He played in Townsville in 2019 with Easts.

"I like them,'' he said. "It's a good bonding trip.

"Just get away for the weekend and play some footy and have some quiet beers.''

Yorston comes from a sporting family where his father was a boxer and his brother plays footy.

Having played centre for much of his career, he is completing his apprenticeship as a plumber.

The player to watch likes hanging out with mates and enjoys country and R&B music.