Missing Riverview woman Henny Dompasa, 68.
Keen walker fails to return home after afternoon wander

Rae Wilson
10th Jul 2018 4:19 AM

HENNY Dompasa is a keen walker and left her family residence yesterday afternoon for a walk and has failed to return home.


The 68-year-old can at times become confused and disorientated and has limited English.

Police and family holding concerns for her safety and well-being.


She was last seen walking along Old Logan Road at Riverview, and usually travels along Old Logan Road and Collingwood Drive between New Chum and Redbank.

Henny is originally from Indonesia and is approximately 145cms tall with a thin build and short dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a black short sleeve fleece jumper, aqua track suit pants and black thongs.

She was possibly carrying an umbrella.


Police are urging local residents to check their yards and sheds for any sign of Henny, and are asking anyone who may have seen her to contact them.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000 

