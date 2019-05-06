Keating, Rudd remind us of an exciting time in leadership

Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shorten delivers a speech at the Labor Party campaign launch for the 2019 Federal election at the Brisbane Convention Centre in Brisbane.

IN THE front row of Labor's campaign launch stood a giant of Australian politics and culture; Paul John Keating.

There he was, the 24th prime minister of Australia standing next to 26 and 27, Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard.

Labor orchestrated the stunt as a vision of unity.

Gone was the division and infighting of the past; present in their Liberal and National opponents.

The scene unintentionally painted a picture that revealed a lack of big-picture leaders in modern politics.

Mr Keating was an intelligent leader and clear communicator.

For a decade his orotund voice blared through the television during the nightly news.

Thousands of Australia's families watched as Mr Keating dispatched his opponents, reformed the economy and recognised native title.

A decade later the same families watched as the hysteria of Kevin-07 gripped the nation.

There's been a serious lack of excitement and vision from leaders since, and it's more evident during this election than ever.

Wouldn't it be great to be uplifted by politics again?

Labor has a vision, at least.

Scott Morrison's campaign rests almost solely on 'why you shouldn't risk the others'.