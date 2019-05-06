Menu
Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shorten delivers a speech at the Labor Party campaign launch for the 2019 Federal election at the Brisbane Convention Centre in Brisbane.
Opinion

Keating, Rudd remind us of an exciting time in leadership

Hayden Johnson
by
6th May 2019 7:26 AM
IN THE front row of Labor's campaign launch stood a giant of Australian politics and culture; Paul John Keating.

There he was, the 24th prime minister of Australia standing next to 26 and 27, Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard.

Labor orchestrated the stunt as a vision of unity.

Gone was the division and infighting of the past; present in their Liberal and National opponents.

The scene unintentionally painted a picture that revealed a lack of big-picture leaders in modern politics.

Mr Keating was an intelligent leader and clear communicator.

For a decade his orotund voice blared through the television during the nightly news.

Thousands of Australia's families watched as Mr Keating dispatched his opponents, reformed the economy and recognised native title.

A decade later the same families watched as the hysteria of Kevin-07 gripped the nation.

There's been a serious lack of excitement and vision from leaders since, and it's more evident during this election than ever.

Wouldn't it be great to be uplifted by politics again?

Labor has a vision, at least.

Scott Morrison's campaign rests almost solely on 'why you shouldn't risk the others'.

