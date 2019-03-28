Katy Perry’s American Idol breakdown

KATY Perry is having a rough time keeping it together on American Idol this week.

Just one episode after she broke down when a contestant FaceTimed his sick mum, the pop star and American Idol judge absolutely lost it while watching a surprise proposal.

Shortly after contestant Johanna Jones performed Wicked Games by Chris Isaak, her boyfriend jumped on stage and got down on one knee, sending the entire audience (but particularly Perry) into a fit of tears.

How many people can say they got engaged as Katy Perry flopped around and wailed the background?

Katy's fellow judges had to help her to her feet.

Jones' opening montage was all about her boyfriend Matt Zavoral, giving discerning viewers a tip that something big was about to go down. "I wish my boyfriend Matt could be here," she said, her voice playing over images of the two together. "He's the most supportive, loving, awesome guy I've ever met. I don't want to get ahead of myself, but he's probably the one … but we don't need to tell him that quite yet." Sorry girl, it looks like he knows already. The Las Vegas native explained that her boyfriend couldn't see her perform during Hollywood Week because he was finishing up final exams, but she knows he's "so happy and so proud" of her.

And SHE wasn’t even the one getting engaged!

After a shockingly good performance of Wicked Games, which the judges seemed to love, Zavoral popped out from stage left and ran to a very surprised-looking Jones. "I haven't been here all week because of exams, but I couldn't wait another day," he said, sending Perry into a conniption. As he got down on one knee, everyone began freaking out - including Jones' parents, who were in the audience - but no one lost it more than Perry, who collapsed on the ground as if she were the one being proposed to. Kneeling under the judges table, the pop star began wailing and making faces like this:

Calm down, Katy.

When she finally recovered (kind of), Perry and the other judges joined the couple to congratulate them. "Oh my god!" Perry shrieked as she saw Jones' ring. "Why won't someone love me like that?!" she later wailed as a makeup artist tried to fix her face. When fellow judge Luke Bryan tried to film her, she slapped his phone out of his hand, saying, "Stop it, Luke!"

Watch Jones' performance and surprise proposal above. If there's one video you watch this week, make it this one.

American Idol airs in Australia on Foxtel's Fox8 channel.

This story originally appeared on Decider and is republished here with permission.