First it was the Premier, now the Katter Party state leader may have to apologise after the state’s ethics committee took issue with his comments.
Politics

Katter’s turn for a lashing over ethics

by Sarah Vogler
4th Nov 2019 6:15 PM
FIRST Annastacia Palaszczuk had to apologise to Parliament, and now Robbie Katter may have to follow suit after commenting on how the investigation into the Premier's slashing of Katter's Australian Party staff was handled.

Parliament's powerful Ethics Committee today released a report taking issue with comments made by Mr Katter about its year-long investigation into the Premier's decision to cut his party's extra staffing because he and his fellow KAP members would not denounce then Senator Fraser Anning over his "final solution" immigration speech.

The committee last month handed down those findings, recommending Ms Palaszczuk apologise after finding she was in contempt of the House.

It also recommended the Government no longer have sole responsibility for allocating crossbench resourcing.

Mr Katter penned an opinion piece for The Courier-Mail last month questioning the findings.

"It would be completely understandable if some of us were sceptical of the Ethics Committee's independence and objectivity," he wrote.

The Ethics Committee today hit back.

"The committee is of the view that the Member for Traeger's comments may have brought the Ethics Committee into disrepute; and concerned that the Member for Traeger may continue to make further comments that have the potential to bring the Committee, and the Legislative Assembly, into disrepute," the committee's report states.

 

Katter’s Australian Party state leader Robbie Katter said he stood by his comments.
"On the information before it, the committee considers that the Member for Traeger's comments are a reflection on the integrity of the Ethics Committee with the potential to bring the Committee and the Legislative Assembly into disrepute.

"As such there is potential for the comments to constitute a contempt of Parliament."

It has recommended parliament ask Mr Katter to explain himself before deciding if any further action should be taken against him.

"The committee recommends that it is not involved in this matter due to a conflict of interest; and that the Member for Traeger is provided with an opportunity by the House to explain his comments to the House.

"A determination of any subsequent action following the explanation by the Member for Traeger should be made by the House."

Mr Katter told The Courier-Mail he stood by his comments.

"I probably should have expected this (Ethics Committee action)," he said.

"I will face whatever I have to."

