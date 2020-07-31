Menu
Traeger MP Robbie Katter and Kennedy MP Bob Katter with KAP Candidate for Thuringowa Julianne Wood and candidate for Cook Tanika Parker. Bob Katter will sign and handout Cowboys hats at the next North Queensland Cowboys home game. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Katters get mad over Cowboys hat matter

Matt Taylor
by and MATT TAYLOR
31st Jul 2020 5:49 PM
The Katter's Australian Party will deliver the true spirit of North Queensland at the next Cowboys home game by handing out 100 cowboy hats to rugby league fans.

It comes after the political party realised novelty cowboy hats were no longer sold at online and in-store merchandise shops.

The handing out of the hats has been labelled a "peaceful demonstration" in lobbying North Queensland Cowboys CEO Jeff Reibel.

"It has come to our attention there's no cowboy hats available for sale at the cowboys' stadium and that's not on, that's not North Queensland," Traeger MP Robbie Katter said.

"We've taken it upon ourselves to buy some cowboy hats and hand them out so it can be true North Queensland (for) true cultural believers of the North Queensland cowboys.

KAP Candidate for Thuringowa Julianne Wood and candidate for Townsville Josh Schwartz. Bob Katter will sign and handout Cowboys hats at the next North Queensland Cowboys home game. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
"Everyone has their own style of hat, some people like wearing the pork pie hat but we like the cowboy hats, they suit us and are synonymous with the name.

"We've run that by the management team at cowboys and they're more than happy with that, they've assured us they'll make available now there'll be cowboy hats for sale at the cowboys."

It's hoped the idea will unite the community and offer a sense of pride in what North Queensland stands for.

