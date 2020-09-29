Katter’s budget wishlist for North Queensland

Bob Katter has issued a warning to the federal government to take his multimillion-dollar wishlist seriously ahead of the Budget.

The Member for Kennedy has included building up cattle numbers through micro-irrigation, Copperstring and roads on his list.

"I remind the Government that I have wielded great power in the parliament in the past and there hasn't been a comfortable majority in years so I would look at this wishlist very closely," Mr Katter said.

At the top is the Hughenden Irrigation Scheme, which he said was well on its way to being a micro-irrigation template that would roll out across mid-west towns on the Flinders River.

"The Federal Government must now commit to building cattle numbers back up and can do so through micro-irrigation schemes," he said.

"With irrigation at Normanton and the like we will double the cattle numbers and turn off rates, generating an additional $4-$5 billion to the cattle economy annually."

The MP has also tacked on the Copperstring transmission line from Mount Isa to Townsville to be allocated $330m; a new road corridor from Mareeba to Cairns; funding for planning of Hells Gates Dam associated projects to be provided; and market gardens for First Australians.

