Controversial Senator booted from KAP

SENATOR Fraser Anning has been disendorsed from Katter's Australian Party this afternoon after his controversial push to restrict "non-European" migration.

It follows the Courier-Mail last week revealing the party's federal executive had already come close to revoking his place in the party and had put him on notice.

It follows Senator Anning's controversial move last week to propose a bill for a plebiscite calling for a ban on Muslim immigration and restricting "non-European" migration to Australia.

Katter's Australian Party's federal executive have met twice this week to discuss Senator Anning's place in the party.

Earlier today Bob Katter, asked about Senator Anning's future, said it was up to the KAP president to make comment on the situation.

"This bloke is 99 per cent solid gold. But there's a problem. The president of our party has already made it very clear that one per cent is not acceptable to the party," Mr Katter said.

"We are the most anti-racist party in Australia.

"I have said publicly I will be voting against that motion and I have been speaking out against that."

Last week, following the Senator's failed attempt to introduce the Bill, KAP president Shane Paulger said Senator Anning had been repeatedly warned against his "European migration" stance.

"I have said if this continues there's no place for Fraser in our party. It appears my words have gone unheard," he said last week.

"This is not what we stand for. There's so many good things migrants have brought to this country, it's ludicrous to say they have to be European."