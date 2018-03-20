Gang rapists took it in turns to attack 14-year-old

THREE teenagers — including two brothers — have been jailed over the horrific gang rape of a 14-year-old girl at Katherine in 2014

The three - who cannot be named - took it in turns to rape the girl while a group of up to seven boys held her down by the arms and legs.

The teenagers, now aged 17 and 18, contested the charge at trial, and one of them recently told a probation officer "I didn't want to rape her ... she agreed to have sex".

Justice Judith Kelly yesterday described that statement as "nonsense ... and you know it", and said that teenager was "not remorseful and has not accepted responsibility for what they have done".

The two brothers had no prior convictions but came from a dysfunctional home.

One had been suspended from school for fighting.

The other teenager had a history of stealing, aggravated unlawful entry, assaulting police, assaulting workers, drug possession, property damage and disorderly behaviour, and had served a short stint in Don Dale.

The court heard the girl was taking a shortcut home through an oval when she saw the group of boys.

She walked over when one called out to her, and was grabbed by the shoulder and pushed to the ground by the older of her cousins.

Justice Kelly described the following attack as "sustained".

"It took a long time, it was not over just over in a moment," she said. The girl showed up in a "distressed state" at her aunt's house, where police came shortly afterwards.

Justice Kelly described the jailing of the three rapists as a "very difficult sentencing exercise".

She said she had to "give a warning to other young men that if they commit a crime like this they will go to prison for a very long time."

She said young criminals' rehabilitation was of less concern in such serious cases.

All three boys - the youngest of whom is in Don Dale but will be moved to adult jail in coming months - were sentenced to six years jail, with non parole periods of two years.

After time served, they will be eligible for release in mid to late 2019.