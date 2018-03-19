Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Karlie Tyrrell recently gave an interview about her missing biological son with Seven’s Sunday Night. The mother of William Tyrrell speaks about her son for the first time
Karlie Tyrrell recently gave an interview about her missing biological son with Seven’s Sunday Night. The mother of William Tyrrell speaks about her son for the first time
News

Karlie Tyrrell a no-show at court

19th Mar 2018 3:30 PM

THE biological mother of missing NSW toddler William Tyrrell has failed to show up to court to be sentenced for assaulting a police officer.

Karlie Tyrrell, 29, previously pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer and using offensive language at the Top Ryde mall on December 22, where she spat on a female officer and said â€œRyde coppers lost my son you c***â€?, later blaming the incident on a panic attack.

She is the biological mother of missing toddler William Tyrrell.
She is the biological mother of missing toddler William Tyrrell.

Tyrrell was due to be sentenced in Burwood Local Court on Monday, however the matter was adjourned to April 3 when she did not appear.

Karlie Tyrell previously pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer and using offensive language. Picture: Peter Rae/AAP
Karlie Tyrell previously pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer and using offensive language. Picture: Peter Rae/AAP
court karlie tyrrell william tyrrell
News Corp Australia
Pest fishing event removes almost 1000 pest fish

Pest fishing event removes almost 1000 pest fish

News Spring Lake Pest Fishing Classic draws more than 200 people

  • 19th Mar 2018 4:16 PM
Why Ipswich sportstar Jordyn has a double celebration

Why Ipswich sportstar Jordyn has a double celebration

Hockey Games selection after becoming engaged

  • 19th Mar 2018 4:00 PM
GRAPHIC IMAGE ALERT: Water skier's grizzly river discovery

GRAPHIC IMAGE ALERT: Water skier's grizzly river discovery

News Bull shark suspected after carcass left with chunk missing

OPINION: The NRL's hypocrisy over Matthew Lodge and racism

OPINION: The NRL's hypocrisy over Matthew Lodge and racism

Opinion Is allowing Matthew Lodge to play football redemption or hypocrisy?

Local Partners