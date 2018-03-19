Karlie Tyrrell a no-show at court
THE biological mother of missing NSW toddler William Tyrrell has failed to show up to court to be sentenced for assaulting a police officer.
Karlie Tyrrell, 29, previously pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer and using offensive language at the Top Ryde mall on December 22, where she spat on a female officer and said â€œRyde coppers lost my son you c***â€?, later blaming the incident on a panic attack.
Tyrrell was due to be sentenced in Burwood Local Court on Monday, however the matter was adjourned to April 3 when she did not appear.