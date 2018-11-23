Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Karl’s final push to shed kilos before wedding

by Jonathon Moran
23rd Nov 2018 5:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Today host Karl Stefanovic is working hard even as he veges out ahead of his wedding in Mexico next month.

Taking his pre-wedding shred seriously, Stefanovic was spotted on Wednesday walking out of a Maroubra gym holding a container of carrot and celery sticks.

A sweaty Karl Stefanovic leaving the gym. Picture: Matrix
A sweaty Karl Stefanovic leaving the gym. Picture: Matrix
He has been working hard to shred the extra kilos before the upcoming wedding. Picture: Matrix
He has been working hard to shred the extra kilos before the upcoming wedding. Picture: Matrix

 

He has gone green, snacking on carrot and celery sticks. Picture: Matrix
He has gone green, snacking on carrot and celery sticks. Picture: Matrix

Wearing shorts and a T-shirt emblazoned with the Michelle Obama quote "when they go low, we go high", the 44-year-old looked happy but sweaty as he left his workout.

Stefanovic is set to marry 34-year-old fashion designer partner Jasmine Yarbrough on December 8 in Cabos San Lucas, Mexico.

He is set to marry Jamsmine Yarbrough next month in Mexico. Picture: Christian Gilles
He is set to marry Jamsmine Yarbrough next month in Mexico. Picture: Christian Gilles

"Jas and I, no matter what people have said in the past, we're very fortunate to have met each other," Stefanovic has said of the relationship.

"People can write a million stories about it, people can talk about it as much as they want but Jas and I are just going to be getting on with life."

More Stories

jasmine yarbrough karl stefanovic wedding weight loss

Top Stories

    Domestic violence death toll rises, as system fails victims

    premium_icon Domestic violence death toll rises, as system fails victims

    News Experts call for courts to impose tougher sanctions on violent men as domestic violence system 'fails' women and children.

    • 23rd Nov 2018 5:35 AM
    Mum, husband, sexually abused homeless teen

    premium_icon Mum, husband, sexually abused homeless teen

    Crime She was of the belief they would all marry one day

    Koala numbers reach tipping point in growing region

    premium_icon Koala numbers reach tipping point in growing region

    Environment Record-breaking population growth has resulted in new developments

    Suspect goads Annette's family with lie detector offer

    premium_icon Suspect goads Annette's family with lie detector offer

    News Limited technology at original murder case recounted

    Local Partners