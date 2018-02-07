Karl and Jasmine go public with engagement

KARL Stefanovic and partner Jasmine Yarbrough have gone public with their engagement after she flashed her enormous ring at a Sydney event last night.

The Today host, 43, who is a divorced father of three, was acting bizarre on the night after he refused to stand against a media wall or pose for any photographs at the Harper's Bazaar Australia's 20th anniversary party at Barangaroo.

Photographer Christian Gilles told The Daily Telegraph today that he asked Stefanovic for a "do up" snap but "Karl would not do it."

Jasmine Yarbrough posed by herself on the media wall. Picture: Christian Gilles

"He refused. I also tried really hard to get one of Jasmine as well but she would not do it apart from the media wall," he added.

Gilles said at one point celebrity chef Matt Moran asked to look at Yarbrough's huge sparkler.

"She showed Matt Moran the ring and then gave a pat on the back to Karl Stefanovic," he said.

"The couple didn't want to do any photos and every time they turned away."

The event was held at Moran's Smoke rooftop bar, which was attended by about 150 people.

Stefanovic and Yarbrough, 34, sparked engagement speculation this month following her birthday celebrations where eagle-eyed fans first spotted the rock on her finger in an Instagram photograph.

The Daily Telegraph later confirmed that the high profile couple were engaged, according to a friend who spilt the news.

"They are very happy and enjoying this special time together," they friend said, adding that the proposal was "very new".

Matt Moran chats to Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough. Picture: Christian Gilles

Stefanovic and Yarbrough met on a Sydney party boat in December, 2016, just months after he split from his wife of 21 years, Cassandra Thorburn.

Last July, Stefanovic sat down with Stellar magazine and spoke about the pressures of a very public breakup.

"I've been through some personal stuff that's been difficult on everyone in my family," he said at the time.

"That has been the hardest aspect: the increased public interest, or coverage, makes it more intense to navigate through. But it isn't a world event, it's not a national event, it's not a community event. I don't know where to place it. It confuses the hell out of me."

Jasmine Yarbrough and Karl Stefanovic chats to Matt Moran. Picture: Christian Gilles

At the time, he told the magazine he and Yarbrough were "taking things really, really slowly".

Stefanovic and Thorburn have three children, daughter Ava, and sons Jackson and River.

He has also faced controversies in his professional life after longtime Today co-host Lisa Wilkinson left the show amid a reported pay dispute over the disparity between her wage and his.

Georgie Gardner replaced Wilkinson at the desk after Wilkinson announced she was taking on a new role at The Project on Network Ten.