Karl and Jasmine’s Bundy bar at wedding

KARL Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough have begun their four day wedding feista.

With some high profile guests still to fly in for the ceremony on Sunday (Australian time), Stefanovic and Yarbrough hosted welcome drinks at the exclusive One & Only Palmilla resort in Cabo.

Taking over the resort's Agua by Larbi Mexican restaurant, a few Aussie touches were added to the venue including a special Bundy Bar stocked with Bundaberg Rum.

Karl and Jasmine pictured at their welcome drinks. Picture: Tristan Houghton.

Stefanovic's family were all there - his three children, River, 11, Ava, 13, and Jackson, 18 - as well as his mum, Jenny, brothers Tom and Pete and their partners Jenna Dinicola and Sylvia Jeffreys, and sister Elisa.

Yarbrough's brood, all from Queensland, also flew in.

There was no sign of nerves from Yarbrough, who tomorrow will walk down the aisle wearing a bespoke couture creation from upcoming Australian designer Jess Andreatta.

The couple, who will have seven bridesmaids and groomsmen on either side, is however officially married already though as they had to sign legal documentation before leaving Australia.

Yarbrough's sister Jade will be in the bridal party, as will her Mara & Mine shoe label business partner Tamie Ingham, along with five of her girlfriends from school. On Stefanovic's side, it is understood his brothers Pete and Tom will be groomsmen, as well as Mick Doohan and Ben Tilley.

Karl Stefanovic with his mum Jenny and Jasmine Yarbrough. Picture: Supplied

Given the minimum price tag of more than $1000 a night for a basic room at Palmilla, many guests stayed at nearby hotels including the Westin and Marquis.

Security was ultra-tight at the resort with a number of media who had booked rooms having had their reservations cancelled or refused entry on arrival.

Guests arrived at sunset and dined from different bars set up around the venue, including an oyster station, porchetta bar, and a tequila bar.

Long time friend of the couple, founder of the projects Jack Bedwani, opened with a welcome speech and introduced Stefanovic before the TV presenter said a few words and announced a social media hashtag for the festivities of #letsgetfizzykarl.

Karl’s sister Elisa (left) Karl Stefanovic, Peter Stefanovic, Sylvia Jeffreys, Jenna Dinicola and Tom Stefanovic. Picture: Supplied

Yarbrough used to live in Los Angeles where her friends gave her the nickname, Jassy Fizzle.

Earlier this week, the couple spent a few days in Los Angeles where they stayed at the famous Beverly Hills Hotel before flying south to Mexico to spend the last few days relaxing with family ahead of the first of several official events over the coming days.

Stefanovic's daughter, Ava, 13, and eldest son, Jackson, 18, along with his British girlfriend, travelled with their dad while youngest child River flew in to Mexico yesterday with his uncle, Peter.

Some 200 guests are expected to attend the wedding this weekend, including former Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and her partner David Panton, who were snapped boarding a flight from Australia yesterday.

Stefanovic's close friend, billionaire James Packer, was a last minute cancellation.

Other notable faces at the welcome drinks included skateboarder Corbin Harris and British fashionista Louise Roe.

LOCATION FOR HOLLYWOOD'S ELITE

The One & Only Palmilla. Picture: Supplied

The location for Karl Stefanovic's wedding to Jasmine Yarbrough has a rich celebrity history dating back many decades.

Built in 1956 by the son of the then Mexican president, the One & Only Palmilla was only accessible by boat or private plane. When it first opened, the top tier resort was a favourite of stars including Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, John Mayer and Cameron Diaz.

Guests at Stefanovic's wedding will get a taste of that with actor Zach Galifianakis, of The Hangover fame, spotted having breakfast there yesterday.

The minimum price tag at the resort is more than $1000 a nigh. Picture: One&Only Resorts

Australian billionaire James Packer, a close friend of Stefanovic's, who can't make the wedding due to his mum's 80th birthday, has been a regular visitor to the resort.

Initially just 15 rooms and having undergone several name changes, the One & Only Palmilla now has more than 120 rooms starting from $1000 a night.

Guests are assigned a butler who unpacks their luggage and ushers them around the resort aboard a golf buggy.

It sits between two towns: San Jose Del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, has a golf course and what is supposedly the most luxurious spa in Mexico.