Kaos to bring aerial assault to Boonah Show

30th May 2017 5:00 AM
Boonah motocross dare devil Callum Shaw shows off his death-defying skills, which will be on display at this year's show.
Boonah motocross dare devil Callum Shaw shows off his death-defying skills, which will be on display at this year's show.

WHEN Kiwi-born motocross stunt rider Callum Shaw decided to cross the ditch to pursue his dream career, he ended up in the ideal location.

A lifelong interest in stunt riding and a love of the countryside meant Mr Shaw was drawn to the Boonah area like a magnet.

When he moved to Ausgtralia, he purchased the purpose-built motocross training property formerly owned by homegrown stunt rider Matt Schubring.

With his backyard now a stunt track, Mr Shaw has the freedom to work a day job while training after hours and on weekends and performing as part of the FMX Kaos stunt bike show, which will be a major attraction at this year's Boonah Show.

 

"Boonah is a pretty cool place," he said.

"Where I'm from in NZ was a small town as well and I prefer a rural lifestyle. I'm not much of a city person."

Mr Shaw performs regularly at agricultural shows with the FMX Kaos team, on top of working his day job as a pipe layer.

He said he was lucky to have a boss who was easygoing with allowing him to take off for his regular stunt shows.

 

Motocross fans can expect an aerial assault as the FMX riders take to the Boonah Show arena on Saturday, June 3, as part of the night program.

"We generally start off with a few of the easier tricks and work our way up to some backflips and backflip variations," Mr Shaw said.

The Saturday night entertainment program at the show is packed with variety.

All the usual crowd favourites will be back, including the ute muster finals, a display of horse and stock work, the Young Farmers Challenge, a massive fireworks display, and the ever-popular demolition derby.

