Kanye moves on with A-list supermodel

Well we weren’t expecting this. Kanye West has been spotted on a romantic date with a supermodel just three months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce.

Kanye West has reportedly moved on from Kim Kardashian with Russian supermodel and Bradley Cooper's ex, Irina Shayk.

The unlikely pair were photographed together for the first time yesterday while holidaying in the south of France for the rapper's 44th birthday.

Page Sixreports West and 35-year-old Shayk, who was in a relationship with Cooper for four years before they split in 2019, have been dating for a short amount of time.

"Kanye and Irina are seeing each other. It's casual at the moment, but they are into each other," a source told the publication.

"It's been going on for a few weeks now."

West, who is in the middle of a divorce with his wife of seven years Kardashian, was seen walking side-by-side with Shayk on the sprawling Provence property, Villa La Coste, in the French countryside.

It's the rapper's first relationship since Kardashian, the mother of his four children, filed for divorce in March.

Kardashian, 40, paid loving tribute to her soon-to-be ex-husband on Instagram yesterday, declaring "Love u for life".

Kim Kardashian posted this photo yesterday honouring Kanye West’s birthday, pictured alongside three of their four children; Chicago, Saint and North. Picture: Instagram/kimkardashian

Neither West or Kardashian have released an official comment about their split.

Shayk shares a child with her Oscar-nominated ex Cooper, after welcoming their daughter Lea De Seine in 2017.

Shayk broke her silence on their split for the first time last year, telling British Vogue

"I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other," Shayk said of Cooper. "Life without B is new ground."

She added: "I have a strong personality and I definitely know what I want, and I think some men are scared of that."

Despite their recent union, West and Shayk go way back.

The Victoria's Secret model appeared in West's 2010 music video for his song Power, and walked the runway for his Yeezy fashion line at Paris Fashion Week in 2012.

