Check out this video of kangaroos fighting in the snow

by Jack Gramenz
11th Aug 2020 2:08 PM

Two kangaroos have been filmed fighting while heavy snow falls in a video shared to Facebook.

The roos squared up for a solid two minutes on Sunday while kookaburras heckled in the background.

The video was captured at Mount Jerrong, west of Sydney.

"Nothing beats a good kanga fight when there's nothing on the tele," KangaWomba Lodge owner Wendy Lindsay wrote on her post sharing the video.

The kangaroos duked it out for more than two minutes. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay
The kangaroos duked it out for more than two minutes. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay

 

It’s not clear which kangaroo emerged as the winner. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay
It's not clear which kangaroo emerged as the winner. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay

"We see a lot of the kangaroos fighting, but to see them in the snow like that, it was pretty amazing," Wendy told 7 News.

"It's nice to have that little bit of magic happening."

It's not clear what the kangaroos were fighting about but the native marsupials are prolific boxers, often duking it out for dominance, mates, and perhaps even fun.

 

Originally published as Kangaroos have huge fight in the snow

