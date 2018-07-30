Roo smashes through window of family home

A KANGAROO has given a Melbourne family the fright of their life after it smashed through a window in their home in the middle of the night.

Mafi Ahokavo, his partner and his three-year-old son were sleeping in their Deer Park home when they were woken by an almighty crash, according to 9 NEWS.

Mr Ahokavo went to investigate the cause of the noise and was stunned to discover the kangaroo in his home.

"I haven't even seen a kangaroo in my life," he told 9 NEWS.

The kangaroo broke two windows in the house, scratched a car and damaged walls. Picture: 9 NEWS

The distressed roo went on to break another window, scratch a car and damage some walls before the homeowner managed to lock it in the toilet.

Wildlife Victoria was called to the scene, and animal rescuer Manfred Zabinskas says when he arrived at the home the animal was "in a pretty bad way".

The kangaroo was tended to by Wildlife Victoria rescue workers. Picture: 9 NEWS

"He was laying down and didn't get up when I approached him, so we did sedate him because he was conscious and terrified," Mr Zabinskas said.

The kangaroo had lost a significant amount of blood due to lacerations on its body. It is currently recovering at a Wildlife Victoria shelter.

The homeowner locked the roo in the toilet. It suffered lacerations and lost a significant amount of blood. Picture: 9 NEWS

Mr Zabinskas said incidents such as this were not uncommon.

"Basically we've created a situation we've taken over their homes and they've got caught up in urban sprawl," he said.

"We're shifting into the few areas left where our kangaroos are living."

The roo has been taken away to recover at Wildlife Victoria. Picture: 9 NEWS

It's not just Melbourne residents noticing an increase of roos in their backyard (and in this case, homes).

Journalist Ginger Gorman highlighted the prevalence of Kangaroos in residential parts of Canberra in an article today.

Director of ACT Parks and Conservation, Daniel Iglesias, said: "It's a perfect storm of hardship for kangaroos in the Canberra region at the moment.

"Winter is seasonally difficult for kangaroos as there is little feed, but this year (there has been) very dry conditions, coupled with some record cold nights.

"Frosts dry grasses out," he added, which exacerbated the problem of roo food being scarce.

"Kangaroos are travelling further than usual for food and they are forced to consider ovals, front yards, laneways and roadsides to find some green grass," Mr Iglesias said.