Kangaroo at Novotel Sunshine Coast
Offbeat

Kangaroo skips into luxury at resort’s new bar

Ashley Carter
20th Nov 2019 9:22 AM
A CURIOS kangaroo has been spotted entertaining guests at the opening of Novotel Sunshine Coast's new poolside bar.

A video of the kangaroo skipping through the bar, past dozens of excited onlookers, has gone viral after it was shared to popular Facebook page LADbible.

"It's our new bar that's got everyone skipping, so hop along to (Novotel Sunshine Coast)," Novotel wrote.

The former Novotel Twin Waters this month unveiled $2 million worth of renovations to go with its revamped brand.

