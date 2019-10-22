Menu
Roo caught window shopping

by Dixie Sulda
22nd Oct 2019 8:00 PM

An adventurous kangaroo has been spotted hopping around Seacliff and even having a dip.

Locals watched - and got out of the way - as the roo hopped along footpaths and then through the dunes, before having a swim near the Seacliff Surf Life Saving Club about 9.30am.

Tom Caesar, of Brighton, said he and his partner Bree were shocked when they spotted the kangaroo.

"We were walking this morning and we saw this thing running across the road and thought 'what is that?'" Mr Caesar said.

Get out the way … roo coming through. Picture: Supplied
Get out the way … roo coming through. Picture: Supplied

"It was literally hopping down the footpath."

Mr Caesar said the kangaroo hopped from Brighton to Seacliff, where it decided to hop through the sand dunes before heading into the water.

"It was literally neck deep, swimming. It was pretty cool to see … can't say we've seen a kangaroo down the beach before."

Yesterday, video emerged of a kangaroo that took a swim in a surburban pool at Seaford Rise.

editors picks kangaroo offbeat viral video

