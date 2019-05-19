'Kanga' jumps at chance to play with son in milestone match

The Ipswich Eagles banded together to register a near perfect performance against Pine Rivers.

AUSSIE RULES: A couple of welcome milestones added the finishing touches to Ipswich's near perfect performance.

In a match Mick Lyons celebrated his 50th appearance for the Eagles, club stalwart Mark "Kanga'' Kennedy also enjoyed an unexpected bonus.

The Ipswich team's regular runner was a late inclusion, notching his 200th game off the bench as the Eagles steamrolled Pine Rivers by 61 points.

Among Ipswich's best players over many years, Kanga savoured a run with his 18-year-old son Nick, who is one of the the Eagles' exciting breed of young talent.

Eagles head coach Kym Mansell was thrilled for his former teammate, especially in a game where Ipswich did just about everything right.

"It was probably our best game we've played all year,'' Mansell said.

"We actually did what we talked about. Only 10 minutes of the game was bad. The rest of it was perfect.''

Ipswich's final victory was 19.20-134 to 11.7-73.

In a terrific team performance, consistent midfielder Keith Brick led the way with five goals.

Mansell also praised Hayden Carthew-Zimmer for another outstanding game, also dominating in the midfield.

Backline regular Jordan Godfrey, midfield co-captain Chris Devlin and Josh Barkman also impressed.

Barkman played his second game, filling in at ruck when Zane Elliott-Miller was injured.

On Saturday, Kedron did the Ipswich Eagles a favour by upsetting competition leaders Wynnum 12.8-80 to 7.16-58.

That left fourth-placed Ipswich and second-placed Moreton Bay on 20 points, along with Wynnum and third-placed Kedron (on percentages).

Ipswich's next match is a twilight game against Redcliffe at Limestone Park on Saturday night.

State of play

QFA Division 3: Ipswich Eagles 19.20-134 def Pine Rivers 11.7-73.

Reserves: Ipswich 15.13-103 def Pine Rivers 1.3-9.