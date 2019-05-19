Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Ipswich Eagles banded together to register a near perfect performance against Pine Rivers.
The Ipswich Eagles banded together to register a near perfect performance against Pine Rivers. Rob Williams
AFL

'Kanga' jumps at chance to play with son in milestone match

David Lems
by
19th May 2019 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: A couple of welcome milestones added the finishing touches to Ipswich's near perfect performance.

In a match Mick Lyons celebrated his 50th appearance for the Eagles, club stalwart Mark "Kanga'' Kennedy also enjoyed an unexpected bonus.

The Ipswich team's regular runner was a late inclusion, notching his 200th game off the bench as the Eagles steamrolled Pine Rivers by 61 points.

Among Ipswich's best players over many years, Kanga savoured a run with his 18-year-old son Nick, who is one of the the Eagles' exciting breed of young talent.

 

Mark 'Kanga' Kennedy
Mark 'Kanga' Kennedy Sarah Keayes

Eagles head coach Kym Mansell was thrilled for his former teammate, especially in a game where Ipswich did just about everything right.

"It was probably our best game we've played all year,'' Mansell said.

"We actually did what we talked about. Only 10 minutes of the game was bad. The rest of it was perfect.''

Ipswich's final victory was 19.20-134 to 11.7-73.

In a terrific team performance, consistent midfielder Keith Brick led the way with five goals.

Mansell also praised Hayden Carthew-Zimmer for another outstanding game, also dominating in the midfield.

Backline regular Jordan Godfrey, midfield co-captain Chris Devlin and Josh Barkman also impressed.

Barkman played his second game, filling in at ruck when Zane Elliott-Miller was injured.

 

Ipswich midfielder Keith Brick had an outstanding game.
Ipswich midfielder Keith Brick had an outstanding game. Cordell Richardson

On Saturday, Kedron did the Ipswich Eagles a favour by upsetting competition leaders Wynnum 12.8-80 to 7.16-58.

That left fourth-placed Ipswich and second-placed Moreton Bay on 20 points, along with Wynnum and third-placed Kedron (on percentages).

Ipswich's next match is a twilight game against Redcliffe at Limestone Park on Saturday night.

State of play

QFA Division 3: Ipswich Eagles 19.20-134 def Pine Rivers 11.7-73.

Reserves: Ipswich 15.13-103 def Pine Rivers 1.3-9.

More Stories

Show More
afl queensland results ipswich eagles ipswich eagles stalwarts keith brick kym mansell mark kennedy sporting milestones
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Surrounding voters much more certain than Blair

    premium_icon Surrounding voters much more certain than Blair

    Politics Only 3000 votes separated an ALP victory over the LNP in the seat of Blair.

    • 19th May 2019 12:23 PM
    Two people hospitalised after Goodna car crash

    premium_icon Two people hospitalised after Goodna car crash

    News Four people were in the car when it crashed into a pole.

    • 19th May 2019 12:18 PM
    Seat called but Neumann says it's too soon to celebrate

    premium_icon Seat called but Neumann says it's too soon to celebrate

    Breaking Labor MP refuses to call it until the last vote is in

    Federal Election 2019: Ipswich decides

    premium_icon Federal Election 2019: Ipswich decides

    Politics Everything you need to know about the Federal Election 2019