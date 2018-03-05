Kaleidocopic colours adorn park for festival

JOYOUS: Saswati Basu, Sulagna Basu, Sabita Bala and Supriya Bose join the fun at t he Bengali Society of Queensland's Festival of Colours at Robelle Domain Parklands on Saturday.

JOYOUS: Saswati Basu, Sulagna Basu, Sabita Bala and Supriya Bose join the fun at t he Bengali Society of Queensland's Festival of Colours at Robelle Domain Parklands on Saturday. David Nielsen

ALL the colours of the rainbow adorned a local park when festival-goers turned out to celebrate the colour in our lives and the battle of good over evil at the weekend.

About 60 people turned out at Robelle Domain Parklands on Saturday to mark the celebration of the annual Holi Festival - the Indian Festival of Colours.

The inaugural event was held by the Bengali Society of Queensland.

President Amit Basu said it was an opportunity for club members to embrace the significant cultural tradition.

"The Holi Festival is an opportunity for us to sit down and sing and dance and put colour on each other,” Mr Basu said.

"This is the first time for us to hold it at Robelle.

"Back in India, it's a huge festivity and something we all enjoy.

"It's a chance for people to get together and just be silly, but more importantly the main significance of the event is to celebrate good over evil and to embrace colour in your life.”

The Indian Cultural and Sports Club organised the event 2017 Holi Festival which even made news in India because of its high turnout.

This year's Holi Festival was celebrated in India on March 2 although the specific date of Holi Festival varies from year to year as it's observed on the full moon day of the Phagun (12th) month in the Hindu calendar.

The Holi Festival is celebrated to mark the beginning of the Hindu spring.