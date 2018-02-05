Kalbar rose farm continues to bloom

FAMILY BUSINESS: Bartons Rose Farm in Kalbar spans generations. Owner Pam Barton (centre), her daughter Renee Noe and her granddaughter Brooke Noe are all involved with the business.

IN Kalbar, you can stop and smell the roses... literally.

Thousands of blooming roses, all different colours, can be seen in the display gardens of Bartons Rose Farm.

Visitors can wander through the rose bushes for photographs or enjoy a quiet moment sitting under the historic Jacaranda Tree, which is more than 100 years old, and looks over the rows and rows of colourful bushes.

After wandering to your heart's content, guests can come back up to the nursery where they can browse the number of rose bushes which are for sale, so you can take your own piece of Kalbar home with you. A rose bush is a gift that keeps on giving, as you can then grow your own flowers at home.

You may also run into either Pam Barton or her husband Randall, who have owned and operated the farm for the past 35 years. The pair moved up from New South Wales and chose to call the Scenic Rim home.

Tending to the roses every day is a passion for Pam, who considers herself a real green thumb.

Bartons Rose Farm owner Pam Barton. Rob Williams

Today, the farm is a family business, with Pam's daughter Renee and granddaughter Brooke also pitching in.

Together they have come up with the idea of offering travellers something extra to make their day a little sweeter - Devonshire Teas.

"We recently renovated the tea house and we're now doing Devonshire Teas and high teas.

"We are available for groups, parties, anniversaries and functions.

"On Wednesday's and Sundays we are also doing Devonshire Tea drop ins.

With a wealth of knowledge, the family are also inviting the community to come along to their upcoming rose care workshops which will be held on March 17.

Pam will be on hand to show other gardening enthusiasts the best way to plant, prune and care for your roses at home like a professional.

"I think you have to be a brown thumb first before you can become a green thumb," she said, while laughing.

But if you are looking for new places to come and explore in the region, Renee has this to say - "Bartons Rose Farm is a tranquil and relaxing place where you can come and just let the world pass you by".

Bartons Rose Farm is located at 541 Kents Lagoon Road, Kalbar.

If you would like to get in touch, phone 5463 8029 for the rose farm, or 0429 635 022 for functions.

Alternatively, you can send an email through to renee.bartonsrosefunctions@gmail.com to talk about making a group booking.