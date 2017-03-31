29°
Kalbar farms destroyed, cars washed off road

Emma Clarke
| 31st Mar 2017 8:52 AM
Emergency services spent the morning rescuing cars from flooded waterways.
Emergency services spent the morning rescuing cars from flooded waterways.

The Scenic Rim community is tallying up their damages this morning after Moogerah dam overflowed and creeks burst their banks overnight, flooding farms and cars off roads.

Emergency services have rescued up to four cars and a truck from flooded waterways in the Kalbar and Aratula area after they became trapped on flooded roads and swept downstream.

Kalbar lucerne farmer Jenny Jenner said she was prepared for crops to go under water, having been through past flooding events.

"We're feeling grateful even though we lost some, it goes under every time," she said.

"We had a plan in  place so we're not feeling too hard done by, there are a lot more people worse off than us.

"Now we just wait it out to get tractors going and re-plant."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  flooding ipswich weather

