Kalbar Country Day expected to attract thousands of visitors

EXCITED: Shirley Ernst is looking forward to welcoming thousands of tourists for the annual Kalbar Country day on October 20. Rob Williams

FROM market stalls to hay scrambles, rides and food galore, the Kalbar Country Day has fun and entertainment for the entire family.

The streets of Kalbar will come alive for the day on Saturday, October 20, as thousands of people are expected to join in the festivities which celebrate everything which makes this small country town great.

The event is organised by the local Lions Club, with the support of everyone in the community who strive to make this day a big success every year for everyone to enjoy.

Kalbar resident and small business owner, Shirley Ernst, said the event was one of the most popular days on the Scenic Rim calendar.

"The day was originally organised as a way to promote Kalbar and promote the local businesses here," she said.

"We have had many successful years, with lots of people from the cities come out to visit. It's been wonderful to see big crowds."

All of the fun kicks off from 7am with a free bush poets breakfast.

The town will then transform into a hive of activity with market stalls for visitors to peruse, arts and crafts, homemade goodies, delicious country food, country games and displays, a hay sculpture competition, a hay scramble for kids, face painting, amusement rides, performances by local bands, vintage displays and much more.

"We close off George St down at the corner of George and Edward Streets, as far as the fire station. That's all market stalls," Mrs Ernst said.

"At the Salvation Army yard we will have country music bands, an animal farm for the kids and rides.

"At 7am we have a free bush poets breakfast so people can come along and get a bacon and egg roll and listen to the bush poets.

"There really is something for everyone."

Entry to the Kalbar Country Day is free.

Visitors to the region might also be interested in the Kalbar Swap which will be held the following day on Sunday, October 21 at the Kalbar Showgrounds.

There will be a wide range of bric-a-brac, vintage cars, old engines and tractors, as well as a car show.

Entry to the general public opens at 6am and entry is $2. Children aged 12 and under are free.