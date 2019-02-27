Kahu ready to snap up Cowboys fullback role

WITH no regrets and loving life in the north, Cowboys' recruit Jordan Kahu's only concern is whether it's all actually real.

Just over a week into his new life after departing the Brisbane Broncos, the kiwi international will get first crack at the coveted fullback position following the sacking of Ben Barba.

Confirmed at fullback for the Cowboys' trial against the Melbourne Storm at BB Print Stadium, Mackay on Saturday, Kahu said he came to the club to play the position, and wouldn't be there to simply make up the numbers.

"After all that stuff happened, there's an opportunity to play fullback… I spoke to Greeny (Cowboys coach Paul Green) about how keen I was to play there," he said.

"I didn't have that opportunity in Brisbane, so coming up here I was keen to get a crack at it (fullback). I've been training pretty hard and needed to prove myself on the training park and I think I've done that now.

"I've got the opportunity; I love playing there, so I'm excited to get a crack at the spot and hopefully everything goes well and I get that number one jumper."

Expecting a solid hit-out against perennial finalists the Storm, Kahu said his new teammates - which include new signing Nene MacDonald and former Broncos teammate Josh McGuire - would be "tested" against the competition "benchmark".

But getting the jump on the pre-season with existing relationships, he said the Cowboys had been building synchronicity with an even spread of talent across the park.

"The boys have been really good. I've known a few them playing against them over the last 10 or so years, and you have that respect for each other," Kahu said.

"So apart from the boys I've known from the Broncos, everyone's been really good to me so far and I guess the canvas for a good squad is there.

"The forward pack is pretty impressive, we've got two of the beast wingers in the competition out there, and I'll play off the back of that.

"So fitting in for me is pretty easy when you've got wingers and a forward pack like the Cowboys do."

Regardless of the trial result, Kahu expects to have a big season and said he almost needed to pinch himself, with everything falling into place.

"The last week-and-a-half, it's felt so surreal and felt like a dream," he said.

"I went back to Brisbane on the weekend and the whole last week felt like it didn't really happen… but I'm really excited for a fresh start and to impress my new teammates and new coaching staff as well."