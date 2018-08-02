Kaboon, Copie visit a chance to cuddle up to gentle giants

BOVINE BUDDY: Boonah mum Angela Chant with her 10-month-old son Noah and Ipswich Hospital nurse manager Kirsty Franklin, and one of the visiting bulls.

SICK children were treated to a visit from some country friends, giving families an excuse to head outside and bask in the sunshine while cuddling up to some gentle giants.

Indi Taka tried her luck patting the droughtmaster bulls when they visited Ipswich Hospital yesterday.

The two bulls, Kaboon and Copie, were looking handsome after a bath and some thorough grooming.

Boonah mum Angela Chant made her way out to the grassy area outside the hospital to see the visitors with her 10-month-old son Noah. She said the bull visit was an unexpected treat.

"It's so nice to be able to get out into the sunshine - and this is something different," she said.

The visit was organised by West Moreton Health and the Australian Droughtmaster Association, which is based in Ipswich.

WELL HELLO: Ipswich Hospital patient Indi Taka gets up close and personal with a bull during a visit while Emily Goltz, 16, looks on.

West Moreton Health chief executive Dr Kerrie Freeman said animals visiting children at hospitals had been shown to reduce stress.

"Animal encounters often involve dogs and small farm animals but being in droughtmaster country and with the number of rural and regional children we support it is fitting that we welcome two award-winning show bulls to the Sunshine Children's Ward," Dr Freeman said.