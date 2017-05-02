KA-CHING! Lucky Ipswich seven scoop $574,000 on The Pools

There are seven ecstatic The Pools players in North Ipswich today after their System 7 syndicate entry won a total of $574 018.80 or $82,002.69 per share in The Pools!



The seven syndicate winners were part of a store syndicate sold at North Ipswich Newsagency, 7 Pine Mountain Rd in North Ipswich.



One of the seven syndicate winners believed his win was karma.



"This is the first time I've played The Pools," he confessed. "I usually play lotto but I saw The Pools syndicate and thought I'd buy one of the tickets.



"When I checked my ticket at the outlet and realised I had a winning ticket I gave the lady at North Ipswich Newsagency a big hug.



"This is a nice bonus! I was affected by the floods five years ago and had water through our house so it feels like this is karma!



"We're going to head to the Gold Coast to celebrate with a seafood lunch!"



Narda Collins is the owner of North Ipswich Newsagency and was thrilled to have sold the division one winning The Pools syndicate.



"This is exciting news and means such a lot in our community!" she declared.



"It's great the win has been shared as the local area was impacted by the recent floods so this has come at a good time.



"The Pools syndicate has been going since day dot and this is the first time it's won a big prize. Some of the winners are regular players so it will be so lovely for them."



It was the only entry that won a first division prize in The Pools draw 1657 on Saturday 29 April 2017.



The winning numbers in The Pools draw 1657 were 27, 15, 13, 9, 31 and 29. The supplementary number was 2.



The Lott's division one winning entry tally has now reached 345 so far this financial year, including 85 won by Golden Casket customers.