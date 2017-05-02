27°
News

KA-CHING! Lucky Ipswich seven scoop $574,000 on The Pools

2nd May 2017 1:55 PM Updated: 3:33 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

There are seven ecstatic The Pools players in North Ipswich today after their System 7 syndicate entry won a total of $574 018.80 or $82,002.69 per share in The Pools!

The seven syndicate winners were part of a store syndicate sold at North Ipswich Newsagency, 7 Pine Mountain Rd in North Ipswich. 

One of the seven syndicate winners believed his win was karma.

"This is the first time I've played The Pools," he confessed. "I usually play lotto but I saw The Pools syndicate and thought I'd buy one of the tickets.

"When I checked my ticket at the outlet and realised I had a winning ticket I gave the lady at North Ipswich Newsagency a big hug.

"This is a nice bonus! I was affected by the floods five years ago and had water through our house so it feels like this is karma!

"We're going to head to the Gold Coast to celebrate with a seafood lunch!"

Narda Collins is the owner of North Ipswich Newsagency and was thrilled to have sold the division one winning The Pools syndicate.

"This is exciting news and means such a lot in our community!" she declared.

"It's great the win has been shared as the local area was impacted by the recent floods so this has come at a good time.

"The Pools syndicate has been going since day dot and this is the first time it's won a big prize. Some of the winners are regular players so it will be so lovely for them."

It was the only entry that won a first division prize in The Pools draw 1657 on Saturday 29 April 2017.

The winning numbers in The Pools draw 1657 were 27, 15, 13, 9, 31 and 29. The supplementary number was 2.

The Lott's division one winning entry tally has now reached 345 so far this financial year, including 85 won by Golden Casket customers.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editors picks lottery win north ipswich

Butcher reveals secret behind the perfect snag

Butcher reveals secret behind the perfect snag

PETER Summerville reveals what it takes to make the perfect sausages

Crash on motorway leaves three injured

Vehicle flips in crash on busy motorway

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.

JUDAH was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise.

RAAF WARNING: Prepare for low-level Super Hornet flights

The low-level flights are being filmed as part of a Defence Force Recruiting series of advertisements.

FIND out why the RAAF will be filming tomorrow's low-level flights

Local Partners

Why tourism in Ipswich is booming

Numbers through the roof as visitors flock to capital of south-east

Labour Day races a big winner as record crowd attends

Hudson and Melinda Brookes sum up the happy spirit at the family race day.

Ipswich families hail success of CFMEU mining and energy race day

Group calls on 'bored' Ipswich youth to join them

GETTING BETTER: Evelyne Mihuhi and Shafi Abubakare hold a youth group Infinity Group Services.

A NEW community group has opened in the region

VIDEO: How this Ipswich teen launched her own album

Ipswich teen HannahMarie, 16, is launching her first country music album.

A FUTURE in music industry is bright for this self-funded artist

WE’RE OPEN: Ipswich businesses open on Labour Day

Large retailers in Rockhampton will close their doors for the Labour Day long weekend.

SEE what's open in Ipswich

‘I know about Erin’: Bitter texts

FOOTY Show host Erin Molan has been sensationally dragged into the AVO court case of former Getaway presenter Kelly Landry.

UPDATED: Big bids for Splendour VIP passes auction

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser is having a successful first day

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.

JUDAH was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise.

Cooks from Ipswich impress MasterChef judges

TASTY: The MasterChef judges loved Ben's audition dish.

BEN and Nicole make the grade in cooking show's return.

Boy George gives incredible gift to rejected Qld singer

Heath’s face lit up at Boy George’s praise.

Last night’s showstopper moment on The Voice was a gesture

MOVIE REVIEW: Rules Don't Apply takes you inside Tinseltown

Alden Ehrenreich , Warren Beatty and Martin Sheen in a scene from Rules Don't Apply.

Warren Beatty tackles the Howard Hughes story.

Isaiah puts Eurovision into a spin

Isaiah Firebrace at first Eurovision rehearsal.

ISAIAH Firebrace has impressed at the first rehearsals of Eurovision

STUNNING HOME, 360 DEGREE VIEWS, 32 ACRES

396-398 Rosewood Marburg Road, Tallegalla 4340

House 5 2 $849,000 Neg

The sellers have purchased elsewhere so are keen to sell but will certainly miss this delightful property. They built this modern Queenslander 9 years ago with...

You&#39;re Family&#39;s Summer Entertainer

53 Blenheim Crescent, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Summer has arrived and this classy generously proportioned contemporary residence boasts street appeal, quality finishes & has great versatility and represents...

SOPHISTICATION ON A BUDGET

28 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $429,000

Style and sophistication doesn't always have to cost more. If you are tired of looking at poorly presented and overpriced properties you must inspect this...

Immaculate &amp; Affordable

2 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 2 $345,000

This immaculate low set brick home just screams value for money and is situated on a corner block in the heart of Yamanto. This beautiful home consists of three...

Have It Your Way!

40 Cranes Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $298,000

If you have been looking for a place that you can truly make your own, this is the ideal home. Set on a generous 1012m2 block, this home has more than enough...

ENTRY LEVEL TO KENSINGTON

57 Kensington Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000...

This property is located in one of Ipswich's most prestige Estates', to secure this property you will not only be entering a lifestyle change but also reaping the...

LUXURIOUS FAMILY HOME ON A BIG 1010M2 BLOCK

169 Edwards Street, Flinders View 4305

House 5 2 3 $649,000

This highly appealing and truly outstanding property has it all, Big Block, Pool, Shed & Size + technology. When it comes to lifestyle this huge family residence...

THE PERFECT SUB-DIVIDER - IN A QUALITY LOCATION !!

11 Greenham Street, Raceview 4305

House 2 1 3 $299,000 neg

Situated in a quiet sought after area on a massive, flat 1012m2 block, this is the subdivider you've been waiting for. Block with this kind of potential rarely...

RARELY AVAILABLE! LARGE HOME, POOL, SHED, 1 ACRE

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are excited to bring this wonderful property to the market! You will...

COALFALLS TUDOR COTTAGE ON HIGH

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Set up high in Coalfalls amongst the trees and birds sits a beautifully restored Tudor Cottage. This double brick home built in 1975 was built to last. The home...

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!