Crime

Juveniles arrested after three-hour roof escapade

by SAM FLANAGAN
26th Nov 2020 6:58 AM
Three juveniles are in custody after causing extensive damage and climbing onto the roof at the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre this evening.

The Queensland Police Service were called to the facility around 6.30pm after reports of three youths on the roof causing a disturbance.

Police responded to an incident at the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre on Wednesday night, with reports of multiple teenage criminals on the roof. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Multiple police units as well as police negotiators were on site as they encouraged the youths to come down from the rooftop.

The three came down from the roof and were taken into custody without incident around 9.20pm.

Police responded to an incident at the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre on Wednesday night, with reports of multiple teenage criminals on the roof. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
It's believed the juveniles also caused extensive damage to the education area at the facility.

The ages of the juveniles involved are unknown at this stage.

Originally published as Juveniles arrested after three-hour roof escapade

