Hodges backs Barba ban: ‘We can’t treat women like that’

As Queensland rugby league great Justin Hodges nervously prepares to tackle a new sport he fears that his friend Ben Barba is finished in their old one.

Barba has been sacked by the North Queensland Cowboys and deregistered from the NRL after an investigation by its integrity unit into an alleged domestic violence incident.

Hodges, 36, makes his professional boxing debut on Friday night and says sport has to take a tough line against violence outside the ring.

"It's a sad situation with Benny (Barba) because he is a great friend of mine, but we have to take a stance,'' Hodges said.

"We can't treat women like that.

"You don't want to see him banned for life but at some stage we have to stand up and protect women. I'm a father of a daughter and I don't want anything like that to happen to my daughter.

"I think rugby union and the Super League will follow suit with whatever punishment the NRL decides so I don't think Benny will have anywhere else to go.

"It's a shame because he's a player with so much talent, so much ability.''

Justin Hodges and Ben Barba played together at the Broncos. Picture: Peter Wallis

Hodges will face Ipswich heavyweight Rob Baron on a huge night of boxing at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion on Friday night that features an all-league slugfest between Paul Gallen and John Hopoate and a regional title fight between Tim Tszyu and England's Denton Vassell.

Hodges will fight at about 100kg, nine less than when he started preparing for his boxing debut in earnest six weeks ago.

Hodges has trained for boxing since his days at the Roosters in Sydney 17 years ago when he would do extra league preparation with Anthony Mundine, the footballer turned fighter who went on to win three world titles.

"I always loved what Choc (Mundine) did in the boxing ring - and also Roy Jones Jr,'' Hodges said.

Justin Hodges makes his professional boxing debut on Friday night. Picture: Peter Wallis

Justin Hodges spars ahead of his boxing debut. Picture: Peter Wallis

"Obviously I'm not going to do what they did but I try and take a little bit from watching the way they move, the way they fight.

"The guy I'm fighting, Rob Baron, has had a few corporate amateur fights and I've heard he comes out swinging.

"I'll try and move as much as I can. I've got a lot of reach and I'll try to use my jab and wait for the opportunity to throw my right hand. Hopefully that will be enough.

"I want to get in there and get the fight over as quickly as possible but you have to be cautious, too. This is my first fight and I don't want to go in there and swing away and get fatigued.''

Hodges says nerves have been hitting him hard when he's driving or sitting by himself but he is trying to follow the advice of Australia's most successful boxer Jeff Fenech, who told him to stay as calm and relaxed as possible leading up to the opening bell.

``I've been training hard for the last six weeks and I'm very keen to get in there and have a go,'' he said.

"In football, fights get broken up pretty quickly and you don't really get the chance to go toe to toe.

"I'm grateful I'm now getting the chance to do something I've always wanted to do. My body is feeling OK and hopefully I can have a few more fights after this.''

Hodges says he is expecting a hostile reception in Sydney.

"They hate me down there from the Origin days but I've always thrived on that. It always made you play better footy,'' he said.

"I'll turn their negative comments into positive energy."