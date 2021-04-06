Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The verdict in the Nicholas Baxter retrial has been handed down in the Supreme Court. Baxter was charged over the death of his six week old son, Matthew.
The verdict in the Nicholas Baxter retrial has been handed down in the Supreme Court. Baxter was charged over the death of his six week old son, Matthew.
Crime

Justice delivers verdict in Nicholas Baxter retrial

Hugh Suffell
by and HUGH SUFFELL
6th Apr 2021 2:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TOWNSVILLE father has been found not guilty for the death of his infant son in a decision handed down in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Justice David North discharged Nicholas Aaron Baxter who was charged over the death of his six week old son, Matthew Riley Baxter, in 2011.

Mr Baxter was acquitted of Matthew's murder but convicted and jailed in 2017 after a jury found him guilty of manslaughter. This conviction was overturned on appeal.

His second trial began in February in the Townsville Supreme Court and was decided by a judge sitting alone.

Mr Baxter appeared in the Townsville Supreme Court via video link from Toowoomba.

Originally published as Justice delivers verdict in Nicholas Baxter retrial

court matthew baxter nicholas aaron baxter

Just In

    TV fitness guru dead at 48

    TV fitness guru dead at 48
    • 6th Apr 2021 2:05 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PROJECT PINK: How to help your local pub in cancer cause

        Premium Content PROJECT PINK: How to help your local pub in cancer cause

        Whats On Multiple venues across Ipswich are preparing to host fundraisers in support of lifesaving research

        Tourist hot-spot gets green light as bat threat eases

        Premium Content Tourist hot-spot gets green light as bat threat eases

        Council News The popular attraction was forced to close for six-weeks over public safety...

        Man's ankle badly broken in fight outside hotel

        Premium Content Man's ankle badly broken in fight outside hotel

        News A man will require surgery following the incident

        Man suffers head injury in rollover crash

        Premium Content Man suffers head injury in rollover crash

        News Paramedics have take a man aged in his 30s to hospital following an early morning...