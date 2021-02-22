Menu
During a period of less than 12 hours, nine slabs of turf were dragged from the property's front garden, leaving patches of dirt exposed
News

‘Just low’: Thieves target Ipswich first home builders

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
22nd Feb 2021 4:00 PM
ONLY a week out from the date they were due to move into their new, an Ipswich family has been the target of theft.

Over a period of 12 hours, nine pieces of turf were dragged from the property’s front yard.

Amy Oakes told the Queensland Times the family was building its first home at a new estate in Brassall.

“Where we are building there is only one other house up the road with someone living in it,” Ms Oakes said.

“The other homes are in the process of being built.

“There was no-one who would have seen anything.”

Ms Oakes had been at the house until 5.30pm on Saturday and returned just after dawn to find about 10 per cent of the turf missing.

“I was back at 5.30am on Sunday morning,” she said.

“They obviously had a vehicle because you can see where they’ve dragged it across the road.”

When it was announced a round of HomeBuilder funding would not be paid until turf was down, the family rushed to lay it with the help of friends.

“I took two days off work and some amazing friends came down from the Sunshine Coast and helped me get it all done,” she said.

“In total, we spent just under $4000.”

She estimated only $60 worth of turf was stolen but said it was a “low” thing to do and heartbreaking for her family to be targeted.

“It’s only nine slabs but it’s the fact that they took it,” she said.

“It’s not a lot in the scheme of things but it’s just annoying.”

