‘Just kick us out of the comp’: Warriors star’s ref spray

Blake Green gave Ben Cummins a serve after Adam Blair was sent to the sin bin.

Blake Green gave Ben Cummins a serve after Adam Blair was sent to the sin bin.

WARRIORS playmaker Blake Green can expect a tap on the shoulder from his coach for taking aim at the referees with an extraordinary spray after Adam Blair was sin-binned in the clash with Manly on Friday night.

With 13 minutes remaining in the game, Blair was binned by referee Ben Cummins for obstructing a chaser in a try-scoring opportunity.

The Warriors were up 18-0 at that point, and the crucial decision came back to bite them as the Sea Eagles launched a late fightback before falling short 24-16.

As the bunker was looking at the play, Green could be heard yelling: "All this bulls--- they throw at us. Just kick us out of the comp, man. Don't even worry about it. There's plenty of Australian teams."

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney was asked about Green's comments and believed it was caused by built-up frustration stemming back to their controversial clash with Parramatta where the NRL confirmed post-game the team had been dudded by three calls in what was a two-point loss.

"I'm going to have to talk to Blake about that one," Kearney said.

"To be honest, it's been unprecedented in terms of what they had to endure leading into last weekend's game, post the Eels match.

"I don't want to say anymore on that. We're just hashing up old stuff. It's in the past and we'll just focus on what's in front of us."

The Warriors kept their finals hopes alive. Picture: Hannah Peters

A week after their 46-12 trouncing from Canberra at Mt Smart Stadium, the Warriors defended with desperation and were sharp enough to create three first-half tries, including a Ken Maumalo double.

Reuben Garrick crossed twice and Joel Thompson once as the the Warriors scrambled without Blair, but hooker Jazz Tevaga brought relief to a small crowd of 9595, sealing victory with a burrowing try.

An eighth win of the season kept their slim final football hopes alive and ensured they didn't suffer a club-record seventh straight defeat at their home ground.

Kearney admitted he was confused about the sin-binning.

"It could have been really costly, I don't know where Adam is supposed to go," he said.

"He's entitled to turn back and go for the ball himself. I don't know what he was supposed to do, but I guess off the back of the penalty count it was always going to be an issue - but I didn't think it was a penalty.

"He turned around to chase a kick and someone runs into the back of him and falls over. They looked long and hard to try and find it, and they did.

"The refs out on the field has the best feel for the game, not someone sitting in the box. You're getting me fired up."

- with AAP

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >